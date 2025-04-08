Abaca Baking Company ramps up expansion at SM Seaside Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines – Following the recent opening of its newest branch at Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Abaca Baking Company (ABC) is full steam ahead with its expansion plan for 2025.

The beloved brand, known for its fresh-baked, handcrafted goods and exceptional dining experiences, proudly announces the opening of its 15th store located at the Seaview Wing of SM Seaside Cebu—just the second in a series of new stores launchings this year.

This latest opening is part of ABC’s strategy to bring its signature premium baked goods, menu and service to more guests across Metro Cebu. The new location offers a welcoming and versatile space, perfect for everything from quick bites and casual lunches to relaxed dinners with family and friends. The all-day menu features a wide range of breakfast favorites, sandwiches, burgers, pasta, salads, and more, highlighting ABC’s commitment to quality and flavor.

Located on the Upper Ground Floor, Seaview Wing, across Uniqlo at SM Seaside Cebu, Abaca Baking Company (ABC) is open daily offering guests the same exceptional service and quality that Abaca Baking Company is known for.

Abaca Baking Company is owned and operated by The Abaca Group, Cebu’s leading homegrown hospitality brand that builds and operates critically acclaimed hospitality concepts in the Philippines.

For more information, follow their official FB and Instagram page : @theabacagroup @abacabakingco