Empowering mathematics education through innovation: Mr. Stepphen Lequin’s award-winning research on the T-Game strategy

In a field often marked by rigid formulas and abstract concepts, innovation can be a powerful tool for transformation. This is precisely what Mr. Stepphen Lequin achieved through his pioneering research study titled “T-Game in Teaching Mathematics,” a work that not only garnered academic acclaim but also continues to influence pedagogical strategies in Philippine education.

Mr. Lequin’s work exemplifies the power of research in shaping education that is inclusive, engaging, and effective.

Mr. Lequin was honored with the Best Oral Presenter Award at the International Conference and Interdisciplinary Research Presentation held on May 15–17, 2015. Themed “Rediscovering Changes and Innovation: A Gateway to the World of Research,” the conference celebrated forward-thinking research that bridges disciplines and reimagines traditional practices. This national conference was facilitated by the Association of Educators for Interrelated Research and Studies, AEIRS. AEIRS is a Philippine-based nationally recognized organization dedicated to enhancing the skills and knowledge of educators through various training programs, workshops, and seminars. As a committed partner of the Department of Education, AEIRS focuses on initiatives that help educators enhance and strengthen their competencies. Mr. Lequin’s presentation stood out for its clarity, impact, and real-world applicability—qualities that underscored the potential of the T-Game as a transformative educational tool.

The T-Game is a teaching strategy designed to make Mathematics more engaging, interactive, and accessible to students, particularly in the basic education sector. By integrating elements of play into mathematical instruction, the T-Game approach fosters greater student involvement, improves retention of key concepts, and enhances problem-solving skills. It responds to the long-standing challenge of learner disengagement in Mathematics—a subject often perceived as difficult or intimidating—by creating a learning environment that is both fun and educational.

Beyond its classroom benefits, Mr. Lequin’s research offers meaningful contributions to the broader landscape of Philippine education. As schools across the country work to implement student-centered learning strategies, the T-Game provides a concrete example of how localized, innovative methods can yield measurable improvements in learning outcomes. The study supports

national efforts to align with global educational standards, while also promoting culturally responsive and resource-friendly teaching solutions.

The significance of this research has been recognized not only through awards but also through its wide dissemination in reputable academic platforms. Copies of the study are available at the Cebu University Library, making it accessible to both students and faculty for further research and application. It has also been published in several online repositories:

📘 International Journal of Multidisciplinary Research and Growth Evaluation (IJMRGE) https://www.allmultidisciplinaryjournal.com/search?q=MGE-2025-2-243&search=search

📄 Academia.edu (Author Profile)

https://cnu-ph.academia.edu/StepphenLequin

https://cnu-ph.academia.edu/StepphenLequin 📄 Scribd.com

https://www.scribd.com/document/823700481/T-Game-in-Teaching-Mathematics

Mr. Stepphen Lequin’s work exemplifies the power of research in shaping education that is inclusive, engaging, and effective. His study continues to inspire fellow educators and researchers who seek to transform classrooms into dynamic learning spaces where Mathematics is no longer a barrier—but a bridge to greater understanding and confidence.