Cebu City hotel security guard goes amok, attacks receptionist

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A security guard at a hotel in uptown Cebu City went amok and allegedly held a receptionist at knifepoint shortly after midnight on Tuesday, April 8.

When law enforcers arrived, the suspect, who was identified as Vernor Patria, 28, ran outside which prompted police officers to chase after him. At one point, Patria tried to attack a police officer with a knife, which forced the said officer to shoot the latter on his right leg to neutralize him.

The incident was caught on video by netizens who saw the incident along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City, shortly before reaching the vicinity of the Cebu Capitol.

READ: Talisay City: Retired seaman goes amok, dies of heart attack

Robbery incident

Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said officers manning a nearby police outpost received a report at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a robbery incident in an uptown hotel.

Officers immediately went to respond to the alarm, Figueroa said.

READ: Drunk security guard faces raps for punching Talisay traffic enforcer

Responding policemen saw Patria point a knife at a hotel receptionist, but it was unclear why.

Alarmed by the presence of law enforcers, Patria reportedly ran outside the hotel and into the road to avoid arrest. Despite repeated appeals for his surrender, the suspect continued to run.

Minutes after the chase started, a police officer tried to block his way. But Patria tried to attack the said officer with his knife, which prompted the latter to shoot him on the leg.

READ: Cebu City hacking: Suspect claims he was possessed by evil spirit

The bullet, Figueroa said, ricocheted and hit the police officer on his right arm.

Both Patria and the police officer were brought to the hospital for the treatment of their injuries. As of this writing, the two men were in stable condition as they recover from their injuries.

Police recovered a knife and pair of scissors from Patria’s possession.

As of this writing, law enforcers continue to look into Patria’s background and the possible reason which drove him to point a knife at a female colleague.

Commendation

Meanwhile, Figueroa said that a commendation will be given to the wounded patrolman. In addition, they will also provide him with hospitalization assistance.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Figueroa said that the incident proved the effectiveness of having police outposts in several locations here.

“This is another testament na effective ang ating police outposts na dineploy natin sa Cebu City because less than two minutes ay nandun na ang ating police officers na rumisponde,” stated Figueroa.

(This is another testament of the effectiveness of having police outposts in Cebu City because in less than two minutes the police were already able to respond.)

“That is the essence of our police outposts sa labas. Ang pulis natin, nasa labas na nang station. Hindi na para mag-antay sa station ng mga insidente and lalabas. Nasa labas na sila para madali silang mahingan ng tulong ng ating mga kababayan,” he added.

(That’s the essence of having police outposts. Our police officers are deployed outside the stations. They don’t just wait at the stations for something to happen before they will go out. They are now deployed outside for them to immediately extend assistance to the people.)

Moreover, Figueroa advised the public to keep their distance and to let the police do their job when they witness an incident, similar to what happened at midnight on Tuesday.

Instead of coming close to take videos, civilians must prioritize their safety and make sure that they do not become a hindrance to law enforcement.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP