Classes, work suspended in some localities near Mt. Kanlaon

BACOLOD CITY — Some localities near Mt. Kanlaon on Negros Island have suspended classes and work following the volcano’s eruption on Tuesday, April 8.

Mayor Rhummyla Nicor Mangilimutan of La Castellana said it is better for children to stay at home and in evacuation centers for their safety as authorities determine the extent of the ash fall.

Mangilimutan said dark smoke was seen on the side of the volcano while rumbling sounds were heard.

She said the wind was also blowing ash.

Mayor Rex Jalandoon of La Carlota City said he also suspended classes and work after the volcano’s explosive eruption.

The voluminous ash fell beyond the six kilometer danger zone in La Carlota City.

Mt. Kanlaon’s explosion on Tuesday was the third time in 10 months.

The latest eruption started at 5:51 a.m. and ended at 6:47 a.m. with no further evacuation needed.

Alert level 3 prevails over the volcano which also erupted on June 3 and Dec. 9 last year.

