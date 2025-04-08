Cebu City cops probe alleged robbery of Korean tourists

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City police are conducting an investigation on the alleged robbery incident that victimized two Korean nationals who were visiting a popular tourist destination in Brgy. Busay on Sunday, April 6.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they are looking into whether the missing bag was stolen or taken by mistake.

The bag contained cash amounting to P350,000 and $90 respectively, bank cards, and passports.

Jhoy Tarcita-Orcullo told CDN Digital that the two Korean tourists rented her van for a city tour on Sunday. The tourists, a man and a woman, visited a popular temple in Brgy. Busay at around 5 p.m.

Based on CCTV footage that she obtained and uploaded on her social media page, one of her Korean guests placed her bag on the floor as she posed for photos with her companion.

A man, who was wearing a white polo shirt, can be seen standing near the two Korean nationals and observing what they were doing. A few minutes later, the man picked up the bag and handed this to his female companion who was nearby. Both then hurriedly left.

Planned robbery?

Based on the CCTV footage, Tarcita-Orcullo surmised that the robbery was planned and that two suspects had been watching her guests during their stay at the temple.

She added that the suspects were part of a group of at least eight robbers, who met outside the temple to change their clothes and hailed a taxi towards a mall in Brgy. Lahug.

On Tuesday, Macatangay said they continue to investigate the incident. They are also collecting CCTV footage to especially determine where the suspects went after the alleged robbery.

Meanwhile, Macatangay is reminding tourists to be always be cautious of where they put their personal belongings, especially when in crowded areas.

“Ang importante lang sa guro ani nato nga mahibaw-an, of course in line with our ongoing investigation of this incident, is magmatngon ta especially kani atong mga turista. Reminder to them that they should always be wary of their environment,” she said.

(With our ongoing investigation, it is important to always remind them of the need to be mindful, especially our tourists. Reminder to them that they should be wary of their environment.)

