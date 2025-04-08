UC’s powerhouse weightlifting team guns for gold

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some of the Philippines’ top weightlifters are representing Central Visayas (Region 7) in the ongoing 2025 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games in Tuguegarao City, with the University of Cebu (UC) at the forefront.

Leading the charge is 2024 IWF World Championships bronze medalist Fernando Agad, who is competing in the men’s 67-kilogram division.

The 22-year-old standout, a product of the UC Webmasters program, is bolstered by a team of national champions and elite coaches.

Agad is coached by Ramon Solis and Christopher Bureros, both Olympian trainers affiliated with the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP), and is expected to be a strong medal contender once again.

Joining him is another rising Cebuano lifter, John Michael Banogon, who is set to compete in the men’s 58-kilogram category.

Meanwhile, John Dexter Tabique, a gold medalist in the 2024 National Weightlifting Championships, will test his strength in the men’s 94-kg division on April 10.

Region 7’s lone female lifter, Shandea Matidios, will compete in the women’s 71-kg division on Wednesday, April 9.

Beyond weightlifting, the UC Webmasters are also making noise in other events. Their men’s basketball team opened its PRISAA campaign with an impressive 83–67 win over Region 3 at the University of Saint Louis on Tuesday, April 8.

UC’s volleyball teams also displayed their championship pedigree. The reigning Cesafi champions cruised to straight-set victories— the men’s team swept CARAGA Region, 25–18, 25–11, 25–19, while the boys’ team outlasted Region 6, 26–24, 25–23, 25–17.

