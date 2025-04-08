Cebu police stories: April 8, 2025

CEBU, Philippines – Here’s a roundup of police stories from around Cebu on April 8, 2025.

Cebu City hotel security guard goes amok, attacks receptionist

A security guard at a hotel in uptown Cebu City was arrested after he alleged went amok and held a receptionist at knifepoint shortly after midnight on Tuesday, April 8.

His motives remain unclear as of this writing.

Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that cops arrived, Vernor Patria ran outside the hotel and into the road to avoid arrest.

Minutes after the chase started, a police officer tried to block his way, but Patria attacked the officer with his knife, which prompted the latter to shoot him on the leg.

The bullet, Figueroa said, ricocheted and hit the police officer on his right arm.

Both Patria and the police officer were brought to the hospital for the treatment of their injuries. The two men were in stable condition as they recover from their injuries. P

olice recovered a knife and a pair of scissors from Patria’s possession. | Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro

Cebu City cops probe alleged robbery of Korean tourists

Cebu City police are conducting an investigation on an alleged robbery incident victimizing two Korean nationals who visited a popular tourist temple in Brgy. Busay at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 6.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they looking into whether the missing bag was indeed stolen or taken by mistake.

The bag was said to contain cash amounting to P350,000 and $90 respectively, bank cards, and passports.

Police said that one of the victims placed her bag on the floor as she was taking photos. A still unidentified man allegedly took the bag and gave it to his female companion before they left. | Emmariel Ares

Police nab three men, seize P74,800 ‘shabu’ in Cebu City

Three men were nabbed while inside a suspected drug den in Sitio Mahayahay II, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, on Tuesday afternoon, April 8.

The subject of the operation and alleged drug den maintainer was identified as “Kenneth,” 36. Also arrested were his helper “Christian,” 20, and taxi driver “Jeffrey,” 44, who was at the drug den during the buy-bust operation.

Police confiscated11 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P74,800.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), said they conducted a two-week case buildup on Kenneth and discovered that he can dispose of 20-50 grams of illegal drugs per week. | Emmariel Ares

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP