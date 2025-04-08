Trojans gun for bounce back wins vs. 2 PCAP north division squads

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans are eyeing a strong rebound in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference as they take on two Northern Division squads on Wednesday, April 9.

After an impressive eight-game winning streak, the Trojans suffered their first loss of the tournament last weekend at the hands of the powerhouse San Juan Predators.

Now standing at 8-1, Toledo is eager to return to its winning ways and reassert its dominance, despite leading the southern division standings.

The Trojans will first square off with the Isabela Knights of Alexander, who are currently in a tight mid-standings battle with the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe.

Both teams share a 3-6 (win-loss) record, with Isabela slightly ahead in points, 77.5 to Quezon City’s 76.5.

Following the match against Isabela, the Trojans will face Quezon City in the second half of their double-header, looking to sweep the day and regain momentum heading deeper into the conference.

Toledo is expected to rely on its top guns, including Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua, FIDE Master (FM) Ellan Asuela, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, and IM Kim Steven Yap.

Supporting them is a formidable group of players in Diego Abraham Caparino, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Allan Pason, and Rhenzy Kyle Sevillano.

