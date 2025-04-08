Minecraft fans experience a pixel-perfect premiere of “A Minecraft Movie” at Ayala Center Cebu Cinema

On April 2, 2025, Ayala Center Cebu Cinema welcomed its first audience for the highly anticipated premiere of “A Minecraft Movie.”

The theater was buzzing with excitement as fans of all ages gathered for the chance to witness the pixelated world they know and love on the big screen.

Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers, and Danielle Brooks, the movie takes viewers on an epic adventure through the Minecraft universe. From daring quests to laugh-out-loud moments, it truly captured the spirit of the game. Fans couldn’t even help but smile as they recognized familiar landscapes and creatures—like the ever-menacing creepers—that made their way into the movie.

One of the most touching moments in the movie was a tribute to Technoblade, a popular Minecraft content creator who passed away in 2022. Known for his avatar of a pig with a crown, the movie honors his legacy with a scene of a pig wearing a crown. This reflects the profound impact that Technoblade has had on millions of players around the world. Indeed, this added an emotional depth to the movie and reminded fans of the importance of community within the gaming world.

But the premiere wasn’t just about watching a movie—it was a whole immersive experience. Ayala Center Cebu Cinema served up some fun food and drinks that looked like they came straight out of a Minecraft crafting table, including cupcakes decorated like grass blocks.

The premiere of “A Minecraft Movie,” was a true celebration of gaming culture and the creativity that Minecraft has inspired ever since it launched way back in 2011. As fans filled the theater with excitement, laughter, and even a few gasps, it was clear that the movie had successfully brought the beloved game to life.

For anyone who missed the premiere (or wants to relive it all over again), “A Minecraft Movie” is still showing at Ayala Center Cebu Cinema, so grab your tickets and join the adventure today!

Tickets can be purchased at the cinema ticket counter located on Level 4 of Ayala Center Cebu.