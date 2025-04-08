Gabii sa Kabilin 2025: Inspired by the legacy of Filipino heroes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Gabii sa Kabilin (GSK) 2025 will draw inspiration from the 150th birth anniversary of revolutionary figures and the historical contributions of young Filipino heroes.

These heroes include Emilio Jacinto, who is known as the “Utak ng Katipunan”; Gregorio del Pilar, the defender of Tirad Pass; and Gregoria de Jesus, who, despite her youth, passionately embraced activism and nationalism.

Joworski Alipon, Deputy Lead of the Communications Committee for GSK 2025, representing the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI), said that this year’s tour, scheduled on May 23, will feature 22 sites. It will carry the theme: “Batan-ong Bahandi.”

Alipon said in a media forum on Tuesday, that this year’s theme is a reminder, especially for the youth, that heroism could come at a young age and in several forms, including education, service, and community involvement.

“You don’t really have to die for the country, but you could actually maximize or optimize your skills, your talents, your wisdom, to be able to contribute something to the society,” he said.

GSK 2025

To better understand this, Alipon is urging the youth to join the 18th GSK that is designed both as a cultural celebration and an educational platform.

From 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on May 23, tours will be made to heritage and cultural sites located in the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu and Talisay City in southern Cebu.

Visits will be made at the Casa Gorordo Museum, BPI Museum, Archdiocesan Museum of Cebu, Fo Guang Shan Chu Un Temple, Fort San Pedro, Palm Grass: The Cebu Heritage Hotel, Archdiocesan Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Liberty Shrine, Museo de Talisay, St. Theresa’s College, and the National Museum of the Philippines – Cebu, Cebu Institute of Technology Universit, University of San Carlos Museum, University of the Philippines Cebu, University of San Jose – Recoletos, University of Southern Philippines Foundation Jose Rizal Museum, The Kabilin Center, Mandaue City Presidencia, The Heritage of Faith Musem, Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño Museum, and Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum.

GSK participants will witness interactive exhibits, live performances, and cultural presentations designed to celebrate the past while empowering today’s youth.

Training

As a preparation for GSK 2025, Alipon said they conducted workshops and trainings with the people who are in-charge of a participating site to enhance their storytelling, hospitality, and site presentation.

“These are trainings, workshops among the different participating sites, like how do they try to curate their displays properly, and being able to accommodate their guests or tourists just to capacitate or mobilize them in such a way that this will not just be a nightly event, but it will somehow be long-term,” he said.

According to Alipon, the goal is not just to put on a good show for one night, but to build a lasting cultural awareness and pride. | Pinky Rondina, CTU-Tuburan Intern

