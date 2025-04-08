From extinct to engineered: Dire wolves are back

CEBU CITY, Philippines – CDN Digital recently shared a video by Colossal Biosciences featuring the first howl of their genetically-engineered dire wolves, Romulus and Remus.

Named after the legendary twins who were raised by a wolf in Roman mythology, these pups represent an incredible achievement in bioengineering.

Using ancient DNA extracted from fossils, Colossal Biosciences has reconstructed the genome of the dire wolves, bringing the species back to life after being extinct for over 10,000 years. This groundbreaking feat has left netizens in awe—and a little uneasy.

For the fans of Game of Thrones, this might feel like fiction coming to life. Dire wolves played a crucial role in the fantasy series, where they were depicted as loyal, powerful creatures tied to the House Stark. Now, they’re walking the earth—not on screen, but for real.

‘A very bad idea’

In the comments section of CDN Digital’s post on the dire wolves video, some netizens couldn’t help but reference Jurassic Park, drawing comparisons to the cloned dinosaurs in the film franchise. It seems this scientific breakthrough is giving off major “life finds a way” vibes.

But not everyone is excited. “This seems like a very bad idea,” one netizen commented, echoing the kind of caution we heard from Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park (1993).

“They meddle with things. Jurassic Park people,” says Anthony Alix.

“Did they learn nothing from Jurassic Park?” commented Michael Picton.

Meanwhile, netizen Kay Bee said, “[There] have been six Jurassic Park movies and [we’re] still playing with genetics.”

Jeel Christine de Egurrola offered a blunt perspective: “Scientists are now playing God.”

De-extinction

Some reactions, however, balance skepticism with humor. Renato Somogyi warned, “Nice job guys, but please don’t try this with T-rex, Spinosaurus, or any big crazy dinosaurs.”

Dale Brian Sy said, “It is extinct for a reason…basin mahay2 mo.” (It is extinct for a reason. You might regret this.)

On the other hand, others are questioning the ethics behind de-extinction.

Aldrin Kho shared, “Does this company follow a sort of Code Of Ethics? Who’s checking on them? People could not just play God. There could be a reason beyond our thoughts why one species becomes extinct, and that probably is nature’s own choice to balance itself.”

As the dire wolves make history as the first de-extinct animals, their presence raises questions about the consequences of resurrecting lost species.

Is this truly a win for science—or are we venturing into territory we might regret? | Shakira Clea Laurente, CTU Tuburan Intern