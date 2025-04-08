Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Basketball League returns in May

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A brand-new season of the Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Basketball League (DBCABL) is set to tip off this May, bringing fresh faces and the same intense hardcourt action as it returns from a one-year hiatus at the Don Bosco Technical College Gym in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

Organizers, led by TG Zarco along with the DBCABL board members and MRB Sports & Entertainment, are thrilled to unveil several changes for the upcoming season — promising a refreshing twist to the beloved alumni tournament.

“There are younger batches joining the league. Some teams are also moving up to higher age groups, bringing in new faces and fresh competition,” Zarco shared.

A total of 24 teams will compete across three divisions — each comprising of eight teams. Defending champions are back to protect their crowns: Batch 1994 in Division 1, Batch 2006 in Division 2, and Batch 2017 in Division 3.

“DBCABL took a one-year break due to gym rehabilitation. Now, we’re returning with an improved facility. But more importantly, everyone is excited to reconnect with familiar faces and meet new people in the community,” Zarco added.

FESTIVE KICKOFF

The league will officially open on May 3, promising a festive kickoff. Among the notable alumni suiting up this season are Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros (Batch 1994), Carcar City Councilor Inting Escobido, Mayor Sun Shimura, former pro players Chris Sumalinog and Jerick Cañada, UC Webmasters head coach Kern Sesante, actor Marco Alcaraz, and Cesafi champion coach Britt Reroma.

With its comeback season featuring both exciting new talent and veteran alumni, DBCABL is poised to be another thrilling celebration of basketball and Bosco brotherhood.

