P1M donation to Simply Share not from gov’t funds — Navy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The P1 million fund donated by the Philippine Navy in Central Visayas to the Simply Share Foundation (SSF) during Super Typhoon Odette did not come from the government.

This was clarified by Commodore Jose Lito de Guzman, commander of the Naval Forces Central of the Philippine Navy.

De Guzman said the fund was given voluntarily by Navy personnel and came from their P150 meal allowance.

“It was given in good faith by individuals—Navy personnel who volunteered. I don’t understand why it’s being given color. There were no government funds involved,” De Guzman said.

SSF also urged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-7 to continue their investigation after the elections to avoid any political influence.

Earlier, the NBI investigated SSF’s former founder, Pam Baricuatro, who is also running for governor of the province of Cebu.

SSF Executive Director Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan said the NBI’s investigation focuses on a donation drive conducted after Super Typhoon Odette hit in December 2021.

Catalan clarified that the donation drive was not organized by the Simply Sharing Foundation, as they were also heavily affected by the typhoon along with the rest of Cebu.

She said a former volunteer, Miss Universe Philippines Bea Gomez, who was based in Manila at the time, initiated the donation drive for Cebu.

Catalan added that SSF only served as a bridge to ensure that the donations reached those in need.

She also clarified that at the time of Odette, the foundation was registered with SEC Registration No. CN201534177 and DSWD Registration No. DSWD-FO7-R-001-2021.

She pointed out that while other groups were conducting social work without proper registration, only SSF was being investigated.

SSF emphasized that the investigation focuses solely on the organization’s operations, and not on Baricuatro herself, who merely fulfilled her duties as SSF’s former executive director.

The foundation maintains that it has done nothing wrong and welcomes any legitimate investigation.

Despite this, SSF said it remains committed to public service with transparency and stands by its clear conscience.

