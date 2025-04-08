Jhonro, Kinsman remain undefeated in AEBC Cup Hoopla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jhonro Electrical and Kinsman Engineering kept their records immaculate after defeating their respective opponents in the Architects & Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 8th Corporate Cup tournament over the weekend at the University of San Carlos Main Campus Gymnasium.

Jhonro Electrical handed Buildrite its first loss of the season, 62-52, while Kinsman Engineering edged Bank of Rizal in a thrilling 87-83 encounter.

With their wins, both Jhonro and Kinsman climbed to 3-0 (win-loss), forging a three-way tie at the top of the AEBC standings alongside Avantar.

Paulo Muñez powered Jhonro with an all-around performance, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and a block. Ian Manalili provided solid support with 11 points.

Despite strong outings from Dex Caadan, who registered 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Miguel Cenabre with 12 markers, Buildrite stumbled after opening the tournament with back-to-back victories.

Kinsman leaned on Dave Abella’s explosive 25-point output to survive a high-scoring duel against Bank of Rizal. He got ample support from Ivan Mark Deo and Mark Malinao, who chipped in 13 points each, while Wesley James Viejo added 10.

Bank of Rizal dropped to 1-2 despite a game-high 29 points from Michael Neri. Jaezon Estella and RJ Peñaranda contributed 15 and 11 points, respectively.

In the other AEBC action, Mortabond snapped a two-game skid and barged into the win column after outlasting LitePanel, 59-56.

Romy Faunillan led Mortabond with 24 points, six rebounds, and two assists, while Mark Adrian Kue and Arquim Bordomeo added eight points apiece.

Garrick Bande scored 15 points for LitePanel, which absorbed its first loss after starting the tournament with two straight wins.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP