DOH-backed Super Health Center launched in Basak, Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An all-in-one health facility called the Super Health Center (SHC) is now open to serve the community, following its inauguration today, April 8, 2025, in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

The SHC is a comprehensive health facility offering services such as X-rays, minor surgery, a birthing facility, a pharmacy, and laboratory services, including blood chemistry.

Constructed under the Health Facility Enhancement Program (HFEP) of the Department of Health (DOH), the SHC aims to significantly improve access to quality healthcare services in Central Visayas.

The facility, built at a total cost of ₱11,472,098.39, was developed by Sedibus Industrial and Facilities Management Corporation.

Spanning 391 square meters, the center stands on a 1,241-square-meter lot owned by Barangay Basak.

During the opening, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan expressed his gratitude to DOH-7 Regional Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas for the agency’s support in realizing the SHC project.

“Programa kini sa Department of Health, nga maka-avail kita sa universal health care. Salamat kaayo Department of Health Region 7, Dr. Jaime Bernadas, sa pagtabang sa mga Oponganon,” Chan said. (This is a program of the Department of Health that allows us to avail of universal health care. Thank you very much to the Department of Health Region 7 and Dr. Jaime Bernadas for helping the people of Lapu-Lapu.)

City Engineer Perla Amar also highlighted ongoing improvements around the facility.

“We have applied for a Comelec exemption to proceed with ground improvements around the center, including the construction of a larger septic tank to better accommodate the facility’s needs,” Amar said.

These enhancements aim to transform the center into not only a healthcare hub but also a more comfortable and functional space for the community.

During the event, City Councilor Emilio Galarosa, Chairperson of the City Council’s Health Committee, explained to reporters that the DOH allocated the funds for the SHC’s construction and downloaded them to the Lapu-Lapu City Government for implementation.

The opening of the SHC in Barangay Basak is seen as a milestone in improving health accessibility in Lapu-Lapu City.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Mayor Chan, together with Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, and was warmly welcomed by Basak residents who witnessed the realization of this long-awaited healthcare facility.

Adding to the significance of the day, the ceremony also coincided with the birthday of ABC President and Basak Barangay Captain Jasmine Marie Chan, who shared the joy of the momentous occasion with her community.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP