Comelec-Mandaue removes 6 tons of illegal campaign materials

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City (Comelec-Mandaue) has removed around six tons of illegal campaign materials since the start of the local election campaign on March 28, 2025.

Comelec-Mandaue continued its Oplan Baklas operation on Tuesday, April 8, in Barangay Banilad, removing 1¾ tons of illegally placed campaign materials.

The local office, in collaboration with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), and the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), carries out the Oplan Baklas every Tuesday as directed by Comelec-7.

Since the start of the local campaign, nearly six tons—equivalent to three full truckloads—of campaign posters have been removed.

However, Comelec-Mandaue Election Assistant Jacqueline Reuyan said that many of the illegal materials were posters of national candidates, improperly posted on trees and utility poles.

Despite this, Reuyan said that no candidate has been issued a show-cause order so far.

The seized posters are currently stored at the DPWH facility in Barangay Paknaan.

Reuyan further stated that after the elections, all candidates—regardless of whether they win or lose—will be responsible for retrieving their campaign materials.

“Automatic sila jud na ang motangtang,” said Reuyan. (It’s automatically their responsibility to remove them.)

