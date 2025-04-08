Esneth Domingo faces Jukiya Iimura in OPBF title rematch in Tokyo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Esneth “Hard Hitter” Domingo of ZIP Sanman Boxing returns to the Japanese boxing scene, aiming for gold as he rematches Japan’s Jukiya Iimura for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) flyweight title on May 3 at the iconic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

The 26-year-old Domingo, a Sultan Kudarat native who is now based in Cebu and nephew of renowned boxing coach Michael Domingo, headlines Teiken Promotions’ “Who’s Next” boxing card.

This bout marks a highly anticipated rematch between Domingo and Iimura, who first clashed in 2022.

In that fight—Domingo’s Japan debut—he shocked local fans by scoring a sixth-round technical knockout (TKO) over Iimura, bouncing back from a prior loss to South Africa’s Nhlanhla Tyirha.

Since that upset victory, Domingo has been on a tear, racking up a five-fight winning streak that includes title wins for the WBO Global flyweight belt and the WBC Asian Silver flyweight title.

With this momentum, he enters the rematch not only with the psychological edge but also as the favorite, despite fighting on foreign soil.

Currently, Domingo holds the No. 4 spot in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight rankings and is ranked No. 13 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO). He carries a professional record of 21 wins, 2 losses, with 13 of those victories coming by knockout.

In contrast, Iimura has compiled a record of 8 wins and 1 loss—his sole defeat being that TKO loss to Domingo. However, the Japanese contender has shown remarkable improvement since then, stringing together five straight wins against both local and Filipino opponents.

