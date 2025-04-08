BFP inspects Mandaue polling centers to ensure safety of voters

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bureau of Fire Protection in Mandaue City (BFP-Mandaue) conducted inspections of schools designated as polling centers for the upcoming May 12 elections, focusing on fire safety and electrical line issues.

Fire Superintendent Arnel Abella, the city’s Fire Marshal, reported that no major safety concerns were found during the inspections.

The team checked power lines and fire exits to ensure the facilities are prepared for any emergency situations.

“Especially ang fire exits kay kung naay mahitabo, makagawas dayun ang mga tawo,” said Abella. (Especially the fire exits, because in case something happens, people can immediately get out.)

On election day, the BFP will deploy personnel, fire trucks, and ambulances to ensure safety at polling stations.

The inspection report has been forwarded to the Commission on Elections (Comelec-Mandaue).

Election Assistant Jacqueline Reuyan confirmed that the report was received in March and said they are working closely with other agencies, including the Department of Education (DepEd), to address potential election-related issues.

Reuyan also noted that all 813 election personnel are already prepared, although a refresher training session is scheduled for April 12.

In preparation for potential power outages, Reuyan said all teachers were instructed to bring portable lights in case of a brownout, as not all facilities are equipped with generators.

However, she clarified that any power interruptions will not affect the Automated Counting Machines (ACMs) used for the elections, as these are equipped with batteries that can last up to 72 hours.

