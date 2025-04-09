PMNFT returns to New Clark City Stadium for crucial AFC qualifier vs. Tajikistan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) will return to the top-notch New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac, as they face Tajikistan in a crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying match on June 10.

The fixture, officially confirmed earlier this month, marks another important chapter in the Philippines’ qualifying campaign as they aim to secure a spot in the continent’s most prestigious tournament.

The venue holds fond memories for Filipino fans, having witnessed the national squad’s emphatic 4-1 victory over the Maldives in January to kick off their 2025 campaign.

That commanding performance saw the PMNFT assert their dominance on home soil and set the tone for the group stage.

New Clark City Stadium—lauded for its state-of-the-art facilities and its legacy from hosting the 2019 Southeast Asian Games—has once again been chosen by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and the national team for its top-tier conditions and international-standard infrastructure.

In their win over the Maldives, the Philippines leaned on the core of the squad that made waves during the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup, including memorable victories such as the historic 2-1 triumph over regional powerhouse Thailand.

Key players like Jeff and Paul Tabinas, Bjørn Kristensen, and Manny Ott remain instrumental in driving the team’s momentum forward.

PFF President John Gutierrez commended the team’s inspiring debut at the New Clark City Stadium earlier this year.

Historically, the Philippines and Tajikistan have faced off seven times since 2008, with the Filipinos enjoying a dominant record of four wins, two draws, and just one defeat.

During those earlier years, the squad was famously known as the “Azkals.”

According to the latest FIFA World Rankings, Tajikistan currently sits at 104th, while the Philippines holds the 146th position.

However, in the ongoing Group A standings, the Philippines sits atop the table with three points and a superior +3 goal difference—edging out third-placed Tajikistan, who also have three points but only a +1 goal difference.

Timor-Leste and the Maldives remain winless, underscoring the high stakes of the upcoming fixture as both the Philippines and Tajikistan battle for the top spot in the group stage.

