Araw ng Kagitingan: PBBM declares April 9 a regular holiday

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared April 9 a regular holiday to mark the 83rd Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor), a national observance that honors the heroism of Filipino and American soldiers during World War II, particularly during the Fall of Bataan and the Resistance in Corregidor.

The proclamation, issued through Proclamation No. 727, also invites Filipinos to participate in the 2025 Philippine Veterans Week, which runs from April 5 to 11. The celebration is led by the Department of National Defense and the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO), in partnership with other agencies.

This year’s theme is “Kabayanihan ng Beterano: Sandigan ng Kaunlaran ng Bagong Pilipinas” (Veterans’ Heroism: Foundation of a Progressive New Philippines).

Historical significance

Araw ng Kagitingan is observed every April 9 to mark the surrender of more than 76,000 Filipino and American troops to Japanese forces in Bataan in 1942. Against the orders of U.S. Generals Douglas MacArthur and Jonathan Wainwright, Major General Edward P. King Jr. capitulated in an effort to save the lives of starving and wounded soldiers.

Following the surrender, prisoners of war were forced to endure the infamous Bataan Death March—a grueling 140-kilometer trek to Camp O’Donnell in Capas, Tarlac. Thousands died from starvation, dehydration, disease, and execution along the way. Only about 54,000 of the 76,000 prisoners reached their destination.

The day was originally known as Bataan Day or Corregidor Day and was officially recognized through Republic Act No. 3022 in 1961. It was renamed and reaffirmed under several proclamations, eventually becoming Araw ng Kagitingan. Though the date has occasionally shifted to avoid conflict with Holy Week, the Aquino administration in 2011 reinstated April 9 as its fixed date.

