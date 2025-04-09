cdn mobile

Araw ng Kagitingan: PBBM declares April 9 a regular holiday

Inquirer.net April 09,2025 - 06:15 AM

Araw ng Kagitingan


Members of the Philippine Army fire a 21 gun salute during the wreath laying ceremony for the 76th commemoration of the Araw Ng Kagitingan in this April 9, 2018, file photo in Mount Samat National Shrine, Pilar, Bataan. | EDWIN BACASMAS

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared April 9 a regular holiday to mark the 83rd Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor), a national observance that honors the heroism of Filipino and American soldiers during World War II, particularly during the Fall of Bataan and the Resistance in Corregidor.

The proclamation, issued through Proclamation No. 727, also invites Filipinos to participate in the 2025 Philippine Veterans Week, which runs from April 5 to 11. The celebration is led by the Department of National Defense and the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO), in partnership with other agencies.

READ:

Double pay for private sector workers on Araw ng Kagitingan

Double pay for private sector workers on Araw ng Kagitingan

Labella: Remember frontliners on Araw ng Kagitingan

This year’s theme is “Kabayanihan ng Beterano: Sandigan ng Kaunlaran ng Bagong Pilipinas” (Veterans’ Heroism: Foundation of a Progressive New Philippines).

Historical significance

Araw ng Kagitingan is observed every April 9 to mark the surrender of more than 76,000 Filipino and American troops to Japanese forces in Bataan in 1942. Against the orders of U.S. Generals Douglas MacArthur and Jonathan Wainwright, Major General Edward P. King Jr. capitulated in an effort to save the lives of starving and wounded soldiers.

Following the surrender, prisoners of war were forced to endure the infamous Bataan Death March—a grueling 140-kilometer trek to Camp O’Donnell in Capas, Tarlac. Thousands died from starvation, dehydration, disease, and execution along the way. Only about 54,000 of the 76,000 prisoners reached their destination.

The day was originally known as Bataan Day or Corregidor Day and was officially recognized through Republic Act No. 3022 in 1961. It was renamed and reaffirmed under several proclamations, eventually becoming Araw ng Kagitingan. Though the date has occasionally shifted to avoid conflict with Holy Week, the Aquino administration in 2011 reinstated April 9 as its fixed date.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Araw ng Kagitingan, holiday
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.