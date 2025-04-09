Araw ng Kagitingan: Double pay for private sector workers

MANILA – Private sector employees reporting for work this Araw ng Kagitingan (Wednesday} are entitled to 200 percent of their daily salary.

In a labor advisory Tuesday, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded employers of the proper payment of wages for those working on Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor), a regular holiday.

On this day, the employer shall pay 200 percent of the employee’s wage for the first eight hours (basic wage x 200 percent).

If the employee works more than eight hours, he/she would receive an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

An additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent will be given to employees who report for work during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day (basic wage x 200 percent x 130 percent).

For work done beyond eight hours during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer will pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200 percent x 130 percent × 130 percent x number of hours worked).

On the other hand, the DOLE noted that if the worker did not report for work on April 9, the employer would pay 100 percent of the employee’s wage for that day, provided the employee reports for work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday.

If the day immediately preceding the regular holiday is a non-working day in the establishment or the scheduled rest day of the employee, he or she would be entitled to holiday pay if the employee reports for work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the non-working day or rest day (basic wage x 100 percent)

Araw ng Kagitingan commemorates the fall of Bataan to Japanese troops during World War II.

