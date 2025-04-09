ORLACSAN Award: 3 grassroots sports advocates to receive trophy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three advocates of grassroots sports development will receive the ORLACSAN Award in the forthcoming 39th Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Beer (SAC-SMB) Cebu Sports Awards on April26 at the Cube Wing of SM City Seaside.

First given in 1996, the Orlacsan Award is named after the legendary Cebuano sportswriter and editor Orlando C. Sanchez. It was conceptualized to honor individuals who have shown selfless dedication in their respective fields and made a positive impact with their notable works that go beyond sports.

That’s exactly what boxing coach Edito “ALA” Villamor, basketball patron Deej Villanueva, and floorball benefactor Angelica Macasero Bengtsson are doing over the years.

When Cebu’s world-renowned ALA Gym closed shop at the height of the global pandemic in 2020, Edito put up the Villamor Boxing Gym near his home in Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City in the hope of discovering talents that could bring pride and glory to the country in international competitions including the Olympics someday.

Using his own resources, the former Philippine champion and two-time world title challenger gave the young talents and less fortunate children an opportunity to sharpen their skills and achieve their objectives. It’s his own way of giving back to the sport that molded him into what he is now.

Villanueva, on the other hand, founded the Talisay City-based Professional Youth Fellowship Basketball Advocacy (PYFBA) in 2001 anchored on his desire to combine sports and youth empowerment.

Through this initiative, Villanueva aims to provide the young people with a platform to engage in purposeful activities, promote teamwork and discipline, and foster community involvement.

For Villanueva, sports is not just playing a game. It’s all about building character and a future because the values they learn from sports will equip the young ones with the capacity to lead, grow and transform lives. His unselfish support to grassroots basketball is worthy of nothing less than the Orlacsan Award.

Bengsston, on the other hand, established the Carcar City Floorball Association (CCFA) that is dedicated to introducing and developing floorball across the Visayas.

Floorball is a fast-paced, indoor team sport using floorball sticks and a plastic ball, with the goal of shooting the ball into the opposing team’s net. It is played with five players and a goalkeeper in each team.

CCFA started as a small club in 2023 and has since grown into the biggest floorball association in the region.

The organization offers training to young Cebuanos, especially those in the South, free of charge. They also hold tournaments and clinics for the players to enhance their ability and deepen their understanding of this unique sport.

Bengsston, Villamor and Villanueva are a solid proof that if you live your life with passion and heart, you can make an enormous difference to those around you. Traits that embody the Orlacsan Award. (Pooled Report)

