Roque denies vlogger’s claims of spreading ‘polvoron’ video against Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has questioned the credibility of vlogger Vicente Cunanan, known online as Pebbles, who claimed that Roque was the source of the “polvoron video” allegedly depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. using illegal drugs.

In a livestream on Tuesday, which was posted on his social media pages, Roque and vlogger Maharlika questioned the motives of vlogger Vicente Cunanan — known online as Pebbles — for claiming that he was behind the video accusing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of drug use.

Cunanan earlier told the House of Representatives’ tri-committee that the video was edited to make it seem like Marcos was doing drugs, adding that Roque was the source of the clip.

“His character is truly questionable — from being a fierce critic of Marcos to now being a bootlicker. Why? How much was it? What’s the reason? Tell us, why?” Roque, who is currently in the Netherlands to seek political asylum, said in Filipino.

“Sorry Pebbles, but I really share the view of Maharlika that we are not mad at you, but if ever, we pity you because we understand that we are not like you who rely only on online selling for a living, we have some savings because we happened to get by with our work,” he added.

Roque also disputed Cunanan’s sworn affidavit wherein the former Malacañang official supposedly said that he was good at overthrowing governments.

According to Roque, what would bring down the government is the growing anger of people who are allegedly tired of the Marcos administration’s mismanagement.

“Now, is the video enough to overthrow the government? No, because what would overthrow the government is a combined opinion from the masses that they no longer deserve to stay in power. Not Harry Roque, don’t give mo too much credit, as if I’m too good,” he said in Filipino.

Cunanan was referring to a video accusing Marcos of using illegal drugs, which spread on social media in July 2024 — just before he delivered his third State of the Nation Address.

However, cybercrime experts from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation said the video did not feature Marcos.

In a sworn statement submitted to the House, Cunanan said that she was invited to a private dinner along with other vloggers supporting former President Rodrigo Duterte. During the dinner, Roque allegedly told the vloggers that a politician’s relative had given him a video showing Marcos supposedly using cocaine.

“So do you think Pebbles, there was an intentional alteration of the video to manipulate the image of that one in the video […] this means, it appears that the sharing of this video to destroy PBBM’s reputation was planned, correct?” Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop asked Cunanan.

“Yes, Mr. Chair,” Cunanan said.

“And according to you, it was Harry Roque behind this?” Acop asked again.

“Yes, Mr. Chair,” Cunanan replied.

The tri-committee has been tasked to probe the spread of disinformation online after several resolutions were filed and privilege speeches about the matter were delivered.

Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers was one of the lawmakers who delivered a privilege speech following rumors about him and the other chairpersons of the House quad committee.

During that time, the quad committee was probing illegal activities in Philippine offshore gaming operators, the illegal drug trade, and extrajudicial killings under the Duterte administration’s drug war.

In May 2024, lawmakers urged the public to exercise discretion amid the spread of videos where Marcos’ voice was mimicked to announce that the Philippines was getting ready for war against China.

The Presidential Communications Office has disowned the video, saying that the video was made to sound like the President, and that Marcos has not made such an order to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

