Mandaue City councilor calls for probe into arrested police officers​

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A Mandaue City official expressed surprise upon learning that two police officers assigned to the city had been arrested on criminal charges, including drug involvement.​

City Councilor Oscar Del Castillo Jr., chairman of the Committee on Police, Fire, and Penology, said on Wednesday, April 9, that an investigation would be initiated, and if the officers are found guilty, they will be held accountable.​

Del Castillo mentioned he was unaware of the incidents, as he had not yet received a report from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO). He added that he would request a report from the police office regarding the matter.​

“Mas maayo nga nadakpan ang police nga nakahatag og salaod. As a committee chair sa peace and order, wala gyud nay gitagoan nato, ato nang hatagan og pagtagad, atoang silotan kung unsa man gani nga salaod nahimo,” said Del Castillo.​

(It’s better that the police who committed offenses are caught. As a committee chair for peace and order, we have nothing to hide; we will address this and impose appropriate sanctions for any wrongdoing.)

The two police officers were arrested in separate incidents over the weekend. One was apprehended for physical assault and threats, while the other was arrested during an anti-drug operation.​

Police Staff Sergeant Niesel Arizo Pescante was arrested at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 7 along C. Padilla St. in Barangay Mambaling. Authorities seized suspected shabu worth approximately P408,000 from Pescante. He is considered a High-Value Individual (HVI) in the illegal drug trade.​

Pescante, a resident of Barangay San Vicente, Liloan, Cebu, is an active officer from Police Station 6 of the MCPO.​

In a separate incident, Police Corporal Ivan Gabutan Labra, assigned to Police Station 3 in Mandaue City, was arrested in Barangay Sapangdaku, Cebu City, on Monday, April 7. Reports indicated he caused a disturbance and pointed a firearm while intoxicated.​ /clorenciana

