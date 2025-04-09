Comelec urges Cebu youth to engage in May 2025 elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has called on registered youth voters to actively participate in the upcoming May 2025 midterm elections.

On April 7, 2025, Comelec conducted a voter education campaign at the Social Hall of Cebu City Hall, engaging college students from various universities.​

Leo Lim, chief of Comelec’s Information Division, emphasized the significant role of the youth in the electoral process, noting that approximately 20 million voters this year are from Generation Z, accounting for 63% of the voting population.

In Cebu Province alone, there are more or less one million youth voters this year.

“Kung ma-engage natin ang mga youth natin, it can make or break the candidacy ng isang kandidato kahit sa national position. Kaya ngayon all out tayo dito sa pag-conduct ng voter education natin, yung mga demo natin, this is to encourage them to actively participate sa election,” he said.

(If we can engage our youth, it can make or break a candidate’s candidacy even in national positions. That’s why we are all out in conducting our voter education, our demos, to encourage them to actively participate in the election.)

During the session, students practiced using the automated counting machine (ACM) and completed sample ballots. The program aimed to enhance their understanding of the election process, the positions to be voted on, and the mechanics of voting.​

Ella Nicole Mata, president of the Cebu City Federation of Tertiary Supreme Student Governments and Councils, highlighted the importance of youth involvement, saying, “Through the elections, we will be heard and we put effort and care nga our future actually relies on the political leaders that we elect in position.”​

(Through the elections, we will be heard and we put effort and care that our future actually relies on the political leaders that we elect into position.)

Mata also stressed the responsible use of social media for political discourse, aiming to correct misinformation and educate peers.

“It’s important nga kita nga mga edukado kay gamiton ang social media, ang atoang personal accounts, and to have a political discourse in social media in order for those nga wala pa nato natarong og educate, kay atoang ma-correct, atoang matabangan,” she added.

(It’s important that we, the educated ones, use social media, our personal accounts, and engage in political discourse on social media so that those whom we haven’t properly educated can be corrected and helped.)

The event, organized by various student and youth organizations in Cebu City, saw the participation of around 300 students. This initiative is part of Comelec’s broader efforts to ensure informed and active youth participation in the electoral process.​ /clorenciana

