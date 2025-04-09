Construction of ‘Super Health Center’ in Mandaue set to begin this year

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The construction of the Mandaue City Super Health Center is progressing as the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) finalizes the procurement process.

Construction of Mandaue’s ‘Super Health Center’ set to begin this year

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, head of the Mandaue City Health Office (MCHO), announced on April 9, 2025, that the BAC has completed the pre-procurement phase and is awaiting approval from the City Engineering Office to commence construction.​

She said they aim to start construction this year, as it is also the deadline set by the Department of Health (DOH).

READ: DOH-backed Super Health Center launched in Basak, Lapu-Lapu City

The Super Health Center, a collaborative project between the Mandaue City Government and the DOH, will be located in Barangay Centro, behind the existing MCHO building. The facility is designed to enhance healthcare services for local residents, featuring three floors with specialized services:​

Ground Floor: Birthing center​

Second Floor: Pediatrics and sexually transmitted diseases clinics​

Third Floor: Data management and specialized medical services​

The DOH has allocated P11.5 million for the project’s construction, with the Mandaue City Government contributing an additional P15 to P20 million. Dr. Catulong noted that the project would proceed in phases due to budget considerations. She mentioned that former Mayor Jonas Cortes had committed to matching the DOH’s funding to ensure the project’s completion.​

This initiative is part of a broader effort to establish Super Health Centers across Mandaue City’s five clusters, aiming to improve healthcare accessibility and services. Each center will provide a range of services, including outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation units, diagnostic services like X-rays and ultrasounds, and specialized services such as eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) consultations, oncology care, physical therapy, and telemedicine.​

The establishment of the Super Health Center aligns with the DOH’s initiative to enhance primary healthcare services nationwide, ensuring that medical facilities are accessible to all communities.​ /clorenciana

