Day of Valor: Raymond tells youth to ‘be curious about the history’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is urging young Filipinos to seek a deeper understanding of the nation’s past, as the city government commemorated the 83rd Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) on Wednesday, April 9.

Speaking during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Valor Monument in Plaza Independencia, Garcia called on the youth to “be curious about our history.”

He said that it is crucial to remember the courage and sacrifices made by Filipino and American soldiers during World War II, as their bravery in the face of overwhelming odds helped secure the freedom that is enjoyed by the country today.

According to Garcia, honoring their legacy is not just about recalling historical events, but also understanding the values that they stand for like patriotism, unity, and selflessness, which continue to be relevant in today’s society.

“To our young people: be curious about our history. Don’t let the memory of Bataan fade into textbooks. Ask questions. Listen to our veterans. Learn the kind of strength it takes to fight for something bigger than yourself—and let that shape how you live your life,” he said.

Araw ng Kagitingan

The annual commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan pays tribute to the heroes of the Fall of Bataan and the Resistance in Corregidor, two significant battles in Philippine history during World War II that highlights the bravery, endurance, and sacrifice of Filipino and American soldiers who stood their ground against the Japanese invasion, despite overwhelming odds.

Garcia, joined by Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Cebu Veterans Federation, and the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC), led the celebration here marked by a 21-gun salute and wreath offerings.

The event drew also participation from local organizations such as La Liga Cebu Re-enactors and residents who gathered to honor the memory of fallen soldiers.

“Araw ng Kagitingan is not just a remembrance of the Fall of Bataan. It is a tribute to all those who, in the face of impossible odds, stood their ground. Our veterans didn’t sit back. They acted. They fought. They sacrificed. And because of that, we are here—free, and standing tall,” Garcia said in his address.

Cost of freedom

In addition, the ceremony is a powerful reminder of the cost of freedom and the enduring relevance of courage in modern society.

Garcia noted that bravery is not limited to the battlefield but must be reflected in daily life through acts of integrity, service, and patriotism.

“As Mayor of this beautiful city, I am proud to say that the spirit of courage is still alive. We see it not only in our aging heroes, but in every man and woman in uniform, in every public servant who chooses integrity, and in every ordinary citizen who chooses country over comfort,” he added.

The mayor said that while the Fall of Bataan was a moment of military defeat. It revealed the unyielding bravery and unity of the Filipino spirit.

“Our soldiers may have fallen, but they never surrendered their dignity. They never surrendered their love for country,” he said.

Bravery

In conclusion, Garcia reminded the public that valor should be a lived principle.

“Let this gathering be a reminder that bravery is not just for the battlefield—it’s for everyday life. When we choose to do what is right and just, even when it’s hard, we keep their legacy alive.”

The Valor Monument, also known as the Cebu Veterans Memorial, stands at the heart of Plaza Independencia as a permanent tribute to those who fought for the nation’s freedom.

