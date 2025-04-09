Marcos Day of Valor speech: ‘Solution to war is not more war’

BATAAN, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday emphasized that “the solution to war is not more war,” and peace can only be achieved if mutually agreed upon by both persons or countries in conflict.

Speaking at the 83rd anniversary of the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) at the Mount Samat National Shrine in Bataan, the President said the current generation of Filipinos must learn from the hardships of those who fought in World War II.

“We celebrate today the heroism of all those who fought here in Bataan. And we celebrate the peace that was hard-earned by the blood and the sacrifice of all our servicemen, not just Filipinos, not just Americans, but also those who fought bravely for their countries,” Marcos said.

READ: Day of Valor marked: Filipinos asked by PH military to unite against threats

“The lessons that we learned are that the solution to war is not more war and that the solution to war is only peace,” he added.

‘Lessons that we hope to have learned’

The President also stressed that “peace cannot be attained by one person, [or] by one country alone. And that we have to bring together all the parties that are involved. These are the lessons that we hope to have learned.”

But Marcos, without specifying any country, also said he is “a little disappointed” to see that some parts of the world are yet to learn that lesson.

“And we hope that that peace will be brought to us soon,” he further said.

Meanwhile, in his Day of Valor message earlier in the day, Marcos reminded Filipinos that valor is not just about “strength and resolve in the face of adversity” but a quality that can also be shown through little acts of kindness that positively affect people.

“In honoring our forebears, may we recognize that valor is not solely about strength and resolve in the face of adversity but also about small acts of compassion, generosity, and kindness that create meaningful ripples of positive change in our communities,” he said in his message posted on his social media accounts.

Cradle of heroes

The President further said, “Indeed, this year’s commemoration shows that our country is a cradle of heroes and heroines—a home of noble men and women who, regardless of risk or cost, willingly gave a part of themselves and even their lives for the sake of their beloved nation.”

“Through acts of genuine service and self-offering to the nation, we can prove that we are not only made of the same noble stock as our noteworthy ancestors but also the rightful heirs of their heroic legacy and the faithful successors of their struggle to build a strong, secure, and prosperous Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.

The national observance, celebrated every April 9, honors the heroism of Filipino and American soldiers during World War II, particularly during the Fall of Bataan and the Resistance in Corregidor.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP