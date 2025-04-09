PRISAA National Games: CV lifters haul 21 gold medals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas (Region 7) weightlifters flexed their dominance early in the 2025 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games, raking in a massive 21 gold medals at the start of the weightlifting competition held in Tuguegarao City.

On Tuesday night, Cebu’s top lifters Fernando Agad Jr. and John Michael Banogon of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters spearheaded Region 7’s campaign with a combined six-gold medal haul, clinching three golds each in their respective weight categories.

Agad, the most decorated among the squad and a bronze medalist in last year’s International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships, ruled the men’s 64-kilogram division with a total lift of 263 kilograms — 152 kgs in clean and jerk and 111 kgs in snatch.

Meanwhile, Banogon topped the men’s 58-kg category with a 185-kg total, lifting 105 kgs in clean and jerk and 80 kgs in snatch. They are trained under the tutelage of Olympian coaches Ramon Solis and Christopher Bureros.

GOLD MEDALS

Not to be outdone, PMI Bohol’s powerhouse squad contributed 15 gold medals through five lifters on Wednesday — three of them female standouts in Rhea Marie Magparo, Daisymae Zerna, and Julia Xeaqnne Ouano, who each struck gold in all three lifts of their respective events.

Magparo clinched the women’s 52-kg title with a 130-kg total (70 kgs clean and jerk, 60 kgs snatch), while Zerna ruled the women’s 48-kg division with 115 kgs (65 kgs clean and jerk, 50 kgs snatch).

Ouano dominated the women’s youth 49-kg division after lifting a total of 130 kgs, with 75 kgs in clean and jerk and 55 kgs in snatch.

Also contributing three golds each to Central Visayas’ medal tally were Dave Angelo Pacaldo, who ruled the men’s youth 58-kg class with 225 kgs, and Justin Luke Lorete, who topped the men’s 54-kg category with 175 kgs.

