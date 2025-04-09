Donnie Nietes ends 2-year hiatus with Manila comeback fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former four-division world champion and the Philippines’ longest-reigning boxing titleholder, Donnie “Ahas” Nietes, is officially back in action after over two years of inactivity.

Nietes will return to the ring on Thursday, April 10, in a non-title bout in Manila, ending a 2-year and nine-month hiatus. The 42-year-old veteran last fought in 2022 in a world title rematch against Japanese rival Kazuto Ioka, which he lost via unanimous decision.

This time, Nietes faces a much younger opponent in 27-year-old Miller Alapormina in a six-round bantamweight clash. Their bout is part of a stacked fight card headlined by Vincent Astrolabio’s bounce-back showdown against Thailand’s Prasitsak Phaprom.

During the official weigh-in, Nietes registered 120 pounds while Alapormina came in slightly lighter at 119 pounds.

All eyes will be on Nietes, who was once considered among the most decorated Filipino boxers alongside Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire. He held the WBO minimumweight title from 2007 to 2011 before going on to capture world titles in the flyweight and super flyweight divisions.

COMEBACK

Although his rematch with Ioka in 2022 fell short, Nietes has remained determined to make a comeback—one that was delayed in 2024 due to various setbacks. Now, he’s finally stepping back into the spotlight, hoping to prove there’s still fight left in his seasoned frame.

Nietes enters the ring with a professional record of 43 wins (23 by knockout), two losses, and six draws.

In contrast, Alapormina, a newcomer, holds a 6-4-2 record with four knockouts. He’s struggled to find consistency in his last five fights, managing just one win, three losses, and one draw. His most recent outing ended in a unanimous decision loss to Sugary Montales in Pasay City.

Meanwhile, in the main event, Astrolabio and Phaprom are finally set to trade leather after their initial bout—scheduled last February 14 in Sultan Kudarat—was postponed due to “medical reasons.” Both fighters had already weighed in for the original date.

This time, the rescheduled 10-round super bantamweight bout is all systems go, with both Astrolabio and Phaprom tipping the scales at 121 pounds.

