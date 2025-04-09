FELIP set to rock Ayala Center Cebu on April 11, 2025

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and energy as FELIP takes the stage live at the Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center on April 11, 2025 (Friday), at 7:00 PM.

Don’t miss this chance to meet FELIP up close and experience his signature sound live in Cebu! Gates open at 3:00 PM.

Fans of FELIP are in for a special treat, as Ayala Center Cebu is also offering an exclusive Meet & Greet Pass for lucky shoppers.

Meet and greet pass mechanics

Customers may claim ONE (1) Meet & Greet Pass by presenting any of the following at the Concierge near The Gallery:

A single receipt worth ₱3,000 from any food or non-food merchant (excluding supermarket, department store, bill payments, food court purchases, pharmacies, and services) dated April 9–11, 2025 OR

A single receipt worth ₱10,000 from Metro Department Store, Metro Supermarket, The Marketplace, or Rustan’s Department Store (excluding supermarket, department store, bill payments, food court purchases, pharmacies, and services), dated April 9–11, 2025

Passes are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more updates and announcements, follow Ayala Center Cebu on Facebook and Instagram.