Villareal shines in 2nd Infinitum Conqueror’s Cup chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Ian Villareal stunned a stacked lineup of woodpushers in the recently concluded 2nd Infinitum Conqueror’s Cup chess tournament held over the weekend at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Villareal, who entered the tournament as the 11th seed, edged out Arena Grand Master (AGM) Venancio Loyola Jr. in the final rankings. Both players scored 5.5 points, but Villareal upset the second-seeded Loyola Jr. with superior tie-break points to capture the title.

Villareal nearly had a flawless campaign, winning five matches and drawing one. He upset fourth seed John Dave Lavandero in the fifth round and defeated eighth seed Bhell Ortiz in the fourth round. In his first three pairings, he won against Jerry Camangyan Jr., John Matthew Encina, and Jupiter Sevillano. His only draw came in the final round against AGM Loyola Jr.

AGM Loyola Jr. had a similar campaign, winning five rounds and drawing in the final. His victories came against Blessy Valine Padayao, Jesse Delos Santos, Sean Kenneth Cogonon, Arena International Master (AIM) Isagani Luna Jr., and Michael Pinar.

Rounding off the top three was veteran Angelo Tan, who scored 5.0 points. Completing the top 10 of the tournament organized by the Cebu School of Chess were Pinar (5.0), Lavandero, Felix Poloyapoy Jr. (5.0), Sevillano (4.0), AIM Luna Jr. (4.0), Paul Yulingsiu (4.0), and Alexander Bayubay (4.0).

