58 elderly in Lapu-Lapu receive ₱10K cash gift; next batch set for June
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fifty-eight octogenarians and nonagenarians from Lapu-Lapu City received their cash gift of ₱10,000 each during a payout held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA).
The distribution was led by the National Commission on Senior Citizens (NCSC), in coordination with the Lapu-Lapu City Government.
This initiative is based on Republic Act No. 11982, or the Expanded Centenarian Act.
Under the law, senior citizens aged 80, 85, 90, and 95 are entitled to a cash gift of ₱10,000. Meanwhile, centenarians will continue to receive ₱100,000.
The law aims to honor senior citizens for their contributions to nation-building.
The beneficiaries were senior citizens who celebrated their birthdays from January to March of this year.
City Administrator Atty. Danilo Almendras, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) Officer-in-Charge Catherine Ladaga, and OSCA Focal Person Maria Sheila Baylosis were present during the payout, along with other OSCA staff.
“Gipaabot nga sa Hunyo ang 2nd batch o katong mga Octogenarians ug Nonagenarians gikan sa Abril hangtod Mayo na usab ang makadawat sa ilang Php 10,000,” the CSWDO said in a statement. (Gipaabot nga sa Hunyo ang 2nd batch o katong mga Octogenarians ug Nonagenarians gikan sa Abril hangtod Mayo na usab ang makadawat sa ilang Php 10,000,)
RELATED STORIES
Mandaue City seniors aged 80+ to receive ₱10K cash gift
Over P100 million in cash gifts released to centenarians in CV
982 centenarians in Central Visayas get P98.2 million cash gifts
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.