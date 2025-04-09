P27.2-M worth of shabu seized in Sibulan buy-bust; high-value target nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Operatives from the Police Drug Enforcement Unit and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) confiscated four kilograms of shabu worth P27.2 million during a buy-bust operation in Purok 6, Brgy. Maslog, Sibulan, Negros Oriental, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at around 6:00 a.m.

During the operation, they arrested a certain Elgin Rodriguez, alias “Eljin,” 50 years old, who was the subject of the buy-bust operation.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay II, Bais City, Negros Oriental, was considered a high-value individual in the illegal drug trade.

Aside from the illegal drugs, authorities also confiscated a backpack, a cellular phone, and buy-bust money amounting to P99,000, which included one genuine one-thousand-peso bill.

Based on information from the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, the suspect had been under monitoring and surveillance for a month after authorities received reports about his illegal activities.

They also discovered that the suspect served as a bodegero.

He allegedly distributed his supply of illegal drugs in the second district of Negros Oriental, from Dumaguete City to Bais City.

The suspect will face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

