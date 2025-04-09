Central Visayas sizzles in first two days of PRISAA National Games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defending overall champion Central Visayas (Region 7) was off to a red-hot start in the 2025 National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games, raking in a total of 41 gold medals in the first two days of competition in Tuguegarao City.

As of the morning on Wednesday, April 9, Central Visayas has amassed 41 golds, 13 silvers, and 14 bronzes, with the majority coming from its senior or collegiate division athletes.

The region’s senior athletes brought home 30 golds, 10 silvers, and 13 bronzes, while their youth division counterparts tallied an 11-3-1 (gold-silver-bronze) medal count.

READ: PRISAA National Games: CV lifters haul 21 gold medals

Trailing Central Visayas is Region 5 (Bicol), which sits in second place with a 32-24-32 medal haul, followed by the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) in third with 26-19-20, and Region 12 (Soccsksargen) in fourth with 24-30-14.

Made up of Cebuano and Boholano athletes, Central Visayas leaned on strong performances in athletics, weightlifting, swimming, and table tennis to build their early dominance.

READ: CV begins title retention bid at PRISAA National Games

TRACK STARS SHINE

In athletics, Region 7 athletes have already pocketed six gold medals. Leading the charge is veteran long-distance runner Mark Mahinay of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, who ruled both the 5,000-meter and 1,500-meter runs.

Joining him was Michelle Zamora, who captured two golds in the women’s 3,000-meter and 1,500-meter events, along with a silver in the women’s 5,000-meter run.

READ: UC’s powerhouse weightlifting team guns for gold

John Marc Dizon of the University of San Carlos (USC) topped the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, while fellow UC standout Joemar Torremocha emerged victorious in the men’s 110-meter hurdles.

Other notable performances include silver medal finishes from Kier Wenrich Ponpon (110m hurdles) and Arcelo Oswaldo (800m and 1,500m runs), as well as bronze medals from Cherry Andrin in the women’s 3,000m and 5,000m runs.

TANKERS MAKE WAVES

Central Visayas swimmers added five more gold medals, spearheaded by Mike Gabrielle Dela Cerna of UC, who triumphed in both the 400m Individual Medley (IM) and 100m backstroke events.

Jehaosh Reign Garrido claimed the gold in the 100m breaststroke, while Southeast Asian Games double silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino, fresh from the 2025 Asia Triathlon Sprint Championships in Hong Kong, dominated the men’s 1,500m freestyle.

TABLE TENNIS DOMINATION

In table tennis, UC’s women’s team bagged two gold medals. They defeated Region 4-A (Calabarzon) twice in the championship round of the team event.

In singles, Allana Felize Salar outlasted Cate Sarmiento in a thrilling five-set match, 11-13, 13-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6.

UC’s Kristienne Kaye Alicaya and Leah Agbon also clinched the women’s doubles gold, dispatching Region 4-A’s Calea Peradilla and Jedidiah Sicapore in straight sets, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7.

In basketball, the UC Webmasters made a powerful statement with a dominant 120–59 win over BARMM. Ricofer Sordilla exploded for 30 points in the blowout victory.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP