Ayungin Shoal: Incident-free resupply mission conducted anew

MANILA, Philippines – As the country commemorates the 83rd Araw ng Kagitingan on Wednesday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced that it has successfully completed another routine troop rotation and resupply (RORE) mission to the contingent manning the BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) in Ayungin Shoal at the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a statement, the AFP said the RORE was carried out in close coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard and concluded without any untoward incident.

No other details regarding the mission were provided by the AFP as of this time.

“As the nation marks the 83rd anniversary of the Day of Valor, the AFP honors the courage and dedication of our soldiers aboard BRP Sierra Madre who continue to stand guard in the West Philippine Sea to uphold our sovereignty, sovereign rights and national interest,” the AFP said.

The April 9 RORE is the seventh resupply mission without any untoward incidents since July last year.

The six others were conducted on July 27, 2024; Sept. 26, 2024; Nov. 14, 2024; Dec. 12, 2024; Jan. 24, 2025; and March 4, 2025.

This milestone continues to highlight the AFP’s unwavering commitment to ensuring continuous logistical and operational support for its personnel despite the challenging security environment in the WPS. (PNA)

