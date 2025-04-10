Kris Aquino gitambagan: Likay usa sa lalaki aron di mosamot ang sakit

Daghan ang nitambag ni Kris Aquino nga mofocus lang usa sa pagpatambal sa siyam ka autoimmune disease nga niigo sa iyang lawas.

Kutob sa mahimo di lang sa una niya tagdon ang pakigrelasyon o paguyab-uyab labi na nga nigrabe ang iyang health condition karon.

Duna mga “unsolicited advice’ gikan sa mga supporter ni Kris nga nitambag niya nga di lang sa siya magpa-stress sa pagpasabot kabahin sa panagbuwag niya sa ex-boyfriend nga si Dr. Mike Padlan.

Mas mofocus na lang kuno siya sa pagpaayo sa iyang mga sakit ug likay lang usa sa mga lalaki basin makapuno pa hinuon ni sa iyang nagkagrabe nga condition.

Kini human nga nipost na usab ang TV host-actress sa Instagram kung diin nahisgutan niya ang nakaistoryana nila sa kumpare niyang si Ogie Diaz kabahin ni Dr. Padlan.

Nipost si Kris ani, “My pareng Ogie had an opinion that Doc Mike found offensive. Since coming home i only reached out to my kumpare yesterday.

“He was very gracious and said: ‘Mare, sorry na-stress ka pa. Dr. Padlan sorry dahil naging masama ang dating ng kumento ko sa yo. Nakakapanghinayang, sa ‘kin unang umamin si Mare na may boyfriend syang duktor at nasabi nyang YOU MADE HER FEEL SAFE.

‘”Para mas mabilis ang pag galing mo na pinagdarasal ng marami- hindi ko na sya paguusapan. Sorry talaga, Mare, hindi mo kailangan ng stress- bagong opera ka pa man din,’” matud pa niya.

Nipadayon pa siya sa iyang istorya nga, “I thought i was still dreaming unsure about who i saw when Dr. Cricket my anesthesiologist, was waking me up. But he was there. We didn’t get to speak, THANK YOU Dr. Mike Padlan, i was told i was sedated when you entered the OR.

“i am sad that you declined to remain as 1 of my lead physicians but i do understand what you meant when you said to ‘LET ME GO’ – mahirap talaga kapag magkaibang mundo ang pinanggalingan at nakasanayan…

“In time i still hope your anger will lessen and we shall both have PEACE IN OUR HEARTS. i’m almost there because i appreciate all i have & everyone who pray for me & make the effort to express their concern and compassion,” matud pa niya.

Gibalita pod ni Kris nga lima sa siyam nga autoimmune disease niya kay mao rag maoy unyay hinungdan sa iyang pagkamatay.

Mao ni ang mga reaksyon sa mga netizen sa mga giagian karon ni Kris sa iyang panglawas ug personal nga kinabuhi.

“I honestly thought your personal drama made public with Dr. Mike Padlan ended in your prior post with 13 slides. I guess not. Dear Kris, please choose your battles.”

“Sorry, Kris, but this is TMI. Nobody will win here. Not you, not him. I stopped reading after the third slide. Just please focus on your health. It’s what you need, and it is what matters.”

“Minsan nakaka bad vibes na magbasa ng post mo, so many praying for you,sa ganyang estado nkuha mo pang mag bf mas maigi nlang don’t share so that u don’t get judge.”

“My sincere advice, don’t publicize your laundry.”

“Ms. Kris, as much as I want you to get better, I don’t think this is the time for you to focus on your lovelife. I think you are more in love with the idea of being in love. Since mahilig ka reading and watching romantic movies and books, gusto mo ganon din mangyari sayo. But really, in your state, parang mas focused kapa sa lovelife mo kesa sa health mo.”

“I’m getting secondhand embarrassment. I am sure your family tells you not to say everything. Grabe, pati yung bank transfer need mo bang ipaalam sa buong mundo? Para saan? Maawa ka naman sa pamilya nung tao saka mga anak. You divulge too much. Hindi na dapat malaman ng buong mundo yan kahit gano kapa kahonest. Please Kris, you have to stop this. You have been like this everytime you get into a relationship. Please have some decency.”

“The best [for] her is to keep it to herself or to the people close to her so [people] will not [judge] her or comments harshly.”

“And who are you to restrict her on what she feels?”

“[She’s] not Kris if she doesn’t share much. Let her. That keeps her connected to the world that loves her still. Meanwhile, we keep praying and hoping she gets well soon.”

“Maybe you know the word ‘Mind your own business.’”

“Instead of depleting your energy by engaging in social media disputes, channel your focus toward the vital process of healing and restoration. Prioritize what truly matters—your well-being and recovery. ‍ Get better KCA.”

“Then don’t focus on her so-called drama. She clearly has bigger battles to fight. Show some empathy and human decency by helping her direct her energies and focus on her physical and emotional healing rather than calling her out on her flaws. At this stage of her life, who are we to do so?”

“Some people focus so much on the flaws of others, let’s focus on praying for people who are asking for it. Get well Krissy.”