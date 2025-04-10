Sunny weather, isolated rains across Philippines Thursday

MANILA, Philippines – Sunny weather will prevail in most areas of the country, with isolated rain showers in the afternoon or evening, the weather bureau said Thursday.

The easterlies will prevail across the country and cause warm and humid weather, weather specialist Benison Estareja said in the 5 a.m. bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)

The temperature in Tuguegarao City could reach 35°C, while in Metro Manila, it could reach 34°C.

A temperature of up to 33°C is forecast in Puerto Princesa, Iloilo, and Davao.

Seventeen areas are forecast to experience danger-level heat indices of 42°C to 51°C.

A heat index of 43°C is forecast in Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Coron, Palawan; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; and Virac, Catanduanes.

Meanwhile, a heat index of 42°C is expected in Echague, Isabela; San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Olongapo City; Cuyo, Palawan; Roxas, Capiz; Dumangas, Iloilo; Panglao, Bohol; Catarman, Northern Samar; Butuan City, Agusan del Norte; Dipolog City; Zamboanga City; Musuan, Bukidnon; and Cotabato City.

Heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity combines with air.

Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely under a danger-level heat index. Continued exposure to the sun could also cause heat stroke.

Estareja said the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will begin to affect the eastern portions of the Visayas and Mindanao in the afternoon.

This will bring cloudy skies, scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Caraga region, Eastern Visayas, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, he added.

Meanwhile, the entire archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

No tropical cyclone is expected to develop until the start of the Holy Week, Estareja said. (PNA)

