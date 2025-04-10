LTFRB-7 issues special permits to buses for Holy Week travel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 7 has issued five special permits to bus operators allowing them to operate outside their regular routes in preparation for the upcoming Holy Week.​

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said that this initiative aims to accommodate the anticipated surge of passengers during Holy Week, particularly on routes with limited bus services.​

“Sagad nila, mo-extend ra sila sa ilang rota. Pero basin inig karon or ugma, modaghan pana sila,” Montealto said.​

(Most of them are just extending their routes. But maybe by today or tomorrow, the number might increase.)

He also noted an expected increase in buses traveling to Bantayan Island, as the town will celebrate its fiesta on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.​

“Kana, mag-expect gyud ta ug daghang mo-travel diha kay fiesta mana sa ilaha,” he added.​

(We can really expect many to travel there because it’s their fiesta.)

Special permits allow public utility vehicles to operate outside their authorized routes for purposes such as excursions, educational trips, outings, and retreats.​

To apply for a special permit, bus operators must submit the following requirements:​

A valid Land Transportation Office (LTO) Official Receipt/Certificate of Registration (OR/CR)​

A valid personal passenger accident insurance policy​

A Board Resolution and/or Secretary’s Certificate authorizing the signatory for juridical entities​

Operators conducting trips outside their authorized routes without a special permit will be considered “colorum” and will face apprehension. /clorenciana

