Forever promises in paradise: Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu rekindles romance with 2-day wedding fair

The scent of fresh flowers wraps the alluring confines of Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu as its two-day wedding fair returns after a decade-long hiatus, heralding “A Vow of Always, A Promise of Forever” on April 5 and 6, 2025.

For every couple seeking a beginning as extraordinary as the love they share, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu offers more than just a venue, it offers a vow that their forever will be nothing short of momentous.

Transforming the world-renowned tropical haven into a sanctuary for “I Do’s,” the bridal affair was a poetic tribute to the timeless beauty of commitment. It began with symbolic gestures steeped in meaning—a delicate cake-pulling, followed by a champagne pouring—both echoing the sweetness and enduring spirit of love.

“Weddings have always been very important to us. I think for more than 30 years we have played an important part in a lot of people’s lives…I think this wedding fair is a great opportunity to have future wedding couples be more interested to see the result of coming here on this weekend to not only meet with our team, but all kinds of vendors,” cites Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu’s General Manager Dave Junker.

From the very first moment the exhibition doors opened, couples were invited into a realm where every detail, from meaningful wedding favors and diverse venue options to services by experienced designers and organizers, and even luxurious bridal cars, came together to paint the perfect picture of a dream wedding.

Beyond the lush landscapes and majestic coastal setting of the destination, this love-filled event didn’t just showcase weddings, it brought them to life, infusing every moment with passion and pure intention.

The Beginning of Forever Sealed by the Sea

In a scene straight out of a modern-day love story, 12 couples stood hand-in-hand, their hearts brimming with joy, as they pledged forever in a touching Mass Wedding made possible by the genuine ties between Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu and the Lapu-Lapu City Government on the first day of the bridal fair.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the destination’s Glass Pavilion, the endless blue sea and the presence of their loved ones bore witness to the couples as they exchanged vows and promises of forever. Among those who officially tied the knot were John Paul Apa and his wife Haida, who suffered a stroke in 2023, and Florante Flor and his wife Havannah, whom he happily married despite her inherited illness that requires her to undergo dialysis three times a week.

After the life-changing ceremony, the newlyweds and their families were treated to a delectable food reception, complemented by a chic dining setup in one of Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu’s spacious indoor venues—the Mactan Ballroom.

Each couple, carefully chosen for their stories of perseverance and enduring love, became living testaments to the vows “for richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health.” In this tropical paradise, their love stories were not only celebrated but immortalized in a setting worthy of the journey they shared together.

A Culinary Prelude to “I Do”

No celebration at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu would be complete without a culinary indulgence to match. For lovebirds dreaming of the perfect wedding menu, the Wedding Chef’s Table was a highlight in every delicious sense.

This exclusive five-course tasting was a sensory serenade, where VIP guests, along with soon-to-be-wed couples, were treated to the resort’s finest: Sesame Cured Tuna, Cebu Crab Bisque, Grilled Grouper, U.S. Angus Certified Beef Tenderloin, and the delightful dessert, Strawberry Symphony.

Each course, lovingly crafted by the resort’s experienced culinary team, featured nature-inspired flavors and the thoughtful use of delicate ingredients that make every occasion at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu unforgettable and undeniably delectable, especially weddings.

Beauty in Every Detail

Elevating the event’s flair and finesse was internationally-acclaimed event designer Gideon Hermosa, whose presence on the second day of the event was met with admiration and anticipation.

With his preeminent craftsmanship experience in turning visions to real-life spectacles, Hermosa shared his creative philosophy in wedding styling.

“I don’t really follow trends. As much as possible, [I] make them,” said Hermosa when asked how his creations keep up with trends. He also emphasized that the couple’s love story should serve as the heart of the entire aesthetic, guiding the design while complementing—rather than altering—the natural beauty of each venue.

The insightful talk attracted a captivated audience of couples and organizers eager to deepen their understanding of the industry through the wisdom of a true master like Gideon Hermosa.

From the Runway to the Aisle

As the sun dipped low over the horizon, the spotlight shifted to a breathtaking fashion finale featuring the impeccable bridal collection of Cebuano designer Jun Escario, where each creation transformed the runway into a canvas of sophistication.

Models glided down the runway in ethereal ensembles with flowing silhouettes, intricate beadwork, and timeless cuts that whispered of romance, each gown telling its own love story in couture form.

Set as the perfect crescendo to the “A Vow of Always, A Promise of Forever” wedding fair, it reminded every guest that weddings are not only about vows, venues, and flavors, but also about self-expression and style. Through this magnificent display, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating love in all its forms: beautifully, boldly, and beyond imagination.

For every couple seeking a beginning as extraordinary as the love they share, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu offers more than just a venue, it offers a vow that their forever will be nothing short of momentous.

Keep yourself updated about the destination’s amenities and offerings via its social handles, including their official Facebook page and website.

RELATED STORIES: