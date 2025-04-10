NBA: Doncic scores 45 on return to Dallas as Lakers clinch playoff spot

LOS ANGELES, United States — Luka Doncic shrugged off the raw emotion of his return to Dallas with a dazzling 45-point display against his former club as the Los Angeles Lakers downed the Mavericks 112-97 to punch their ticket to the NBA playoffs on Wednesday.

Doncic, who joined the Lakers from Dallas in February in one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, was given a rousing reception by Mavs fans packed into the American Airlines Center to pay tribute to their former hero.

A pre-game video montage was screened in the arena just before Doncic was introduced to the sellout crowd of 20,841 fans, many wearing t-shirts bearing the words “Thanks for Everything”, written in the 26-year-old’s native Slovenian.

Doncic visibly teared up as he watched the tribute, and looked distraught as he was comforted by Lakers team-mate LeBron James moments before tip-off.

But after that emotional pre-game ceremony, Doncic quickly snapped into game mode, swiftly getting into his scoring groove to give Mavericks fans a painful reminder of the generational talent that was traded away by the club.

Doncic scored 14 in the first quarter alone, and added a further 17 in the second period to help the Lakers into a 60-57 half-time lead.

Doncic’s rate of scoring slowed in the second half, leaving James to produce a trademark fourth quarter burst to close out victory.

But there was still time for Doncic to sign off in style, nailing an imperious three-pointer to push the Lakers into a 108-94 lead shortly before exiting the game to a standing ovation.

The applause swiftly morphed into chants of “Fire Nico” — a reference to the Dallas general manager Nico Harrison who has been roundly criticized by Mavs for engineering the trade which sent Doncic to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis.

Doncic later admitted he had struggled to maintain his composure during the pre-game ceremony.

“I don’t know how I did it because when I was watching that video I was like ‘There’s no way I’m playing this game’,” he told ESPN. “But all my teammates had my back and were really supporting me.

“There were so many emotions I can’t even explain. It brought tears to my eyes. I came here as a young kid, aged 18, and they made me feel like it was home. Just a lot of great memories.

“I love these fans, I love this city but it’s time to move on.”

The victory means the Lakers, who improved to 49-31, can clinch third seed in the Western Conference if they win one of their final two regular-season games.

Doncic’s 45 points included seven three-pointers from 16-of-28 shooting, while James finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

