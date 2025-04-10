Election 2025: Comelec clears over P300M Cebu City aid for release

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has granted the Cebu City government’s request to exempt over P300 million worth of public assistance programs from the election spending ban.

This allows the release of financial aid and essential services to thousands of constituents amid the May 12, 2025 national and local elections campaign period.

In a memorandum dated March 18, the Comelec Law Department recommended the approval of the exemption requested by Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

The request, received by the Commission on March 13, covers a wide range of government programs to be implemented from March 28 to May 12.

“In view of the foregoing, the Law Department recommends the approval of the request for exemption of Hon. Raymond Alvin N. Garcia, Mayor, Cebu City,” the memorandum read.

George Erwin Garcia, chairman of the commission, subsequently approved the recommendation “by virtue of the authority granted upon me under a Comelec resolution, as amended,” effectively lifting the election-related restrictions on dozens of government-funded programs.

Among those cleared for implementation are the Aid to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS); the quarterly P100-million cash assistance for over 93,000 senior citizens; P50 million in national financial aid for octogenarians and nonagenarians; P10 million under the Social Pension for indigent seniors; P5 million for the Special Program for the Employment of Students; and P2.5 million for out-of-school youth development and internship initiatives.

The exemption also covers food, livelihood, and financial aid for persons with disabilities (PWDs), displaced families, fire victims, and indigent children, as well as support for agricultural workers, educational subsidies, health services, milk feeding programs, burial aid, and other social protection services administered by Cebu City’s local government.

The city government explained the urgency and regularity of these programs in its appeal.

“AICS is designed to address urgent and unforeseen needs, including medical emergencies, death, loss of livelihood, and other crises. Delaying this aid could worsen situations for vulnerable individuals and families,” the memo stated.

It added that many of the services are “non-discretionary and non-partisan,” with clear guidelines for equitable distribution.

“Interrupting this program during the election period would cause undue hardship to beneficiaries who rely on it for their basic needs, medical expenses, and daily sustenance,” the law department noted in support of exempting financial assistance to PWDs.

However, the P35,000 Charter Day bonus for regular and casual City Hall employees was not included in the approved list and remains ineligible for release under the current exemption.

Moreover, the Comele approval came with strict conditions to safeguard the integrity of the elections and prevent the programs from being used for political gain.

Among these conditions are the prohibition of distributing financial aid, such as Ayuda, AICS, and similar programs, from May 2 to May 12, except for medical and burial assistance. Additionally, candidates or elected officials are banned from attending any aid distribution activities.

The programs must fully comply with existing guidelines set by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and periodic written reports on fund disbursements must be submitted to the Office of the Regional Election Director.

Lastly, the programs must not be used in any way to influence voters.

Meanwhile, the Commission emphasized that while the exemption would enable the continuation of essential services, it would not preclude possible investigations.

