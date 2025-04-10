Kanlaon Volcano maintains Alert Level 3, logs 12 quakes
MANILA, Philippines – Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island had 12 volcanic earthquakes over the last 24 hours and remained under Alert Level 3, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Thursday.
In its 5:00 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs reported that it likewise monitored a sulfur dioxide emission of 2,202 tons on Wednesday, with plumes reaching 200 meters high, drifting southwest.
This figure is much lower than the 5,500 tons the volcano emitted during its explosive eruption on April 8.
LIVE UPDATES: Kanlaon Volcano eruption
Phivolcs also reported ashfall in barangays near the western part of the volcano after its eruption.
Alert Level 3
Alert Level 3, Phivolcs said, is an indication of magmatic unrest.
Phivolcs recommends evacuating all residents within a six-kilometer radius of the volcano’s summit.
Flights near the volcano are prohibited.
Residents were also warned of possible hazards such as sudden explosive eruptions, lava flows, ash falls, rockfalls, lahar during heavy rains, and pyroclastic flows.
