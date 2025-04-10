Cebu nominated as Asia’s leading wedding destination anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippines bagged several nominations for the World Travel Awards, dubbed as the ‘Oscars in travel and tourism’, for this year, with Cebu shortlisted again as Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Wednesday, April 9, announced that the country received at least seven nominations for this year’s edition of the World Travel Awards.

In the category Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination, Cebu will be competing against other popular locations like Bali in Indonesia; Ko Samui in Thailand; and Langkawi in Malaysia.

All destinations under this category were the same nominees during the 2024 World Travel Awards, in which Cebu won the title, breaking Bali’s streak.

Aside from Cebu, other top tourist destinations in the Philippines that earned nominations in the 2025 World Travel Awards include Boracay for Asia’s Leading Luxury Island Destination, and Intramuros for Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

Meanwhile, the country also got shortlisted for the categories Asia’s Leading Beach Destination, Asia’s Leading Dive Destination, and Asia’s Leading Island Destination. The Philippines bagged all these titles in last year’s competition.

“The sustained and dedicated efforts of the Department of Tourism have once again borne fruit with these nominations from the prestigious World Travel Awards,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

The DOT also urged Filipinos to show their support by voting for all Philippine nominations on the official website of the World Travel Awards.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards, with its headquarters based in London, is an annual award-giving body that aims to ‘acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.’

Winners are determined through a voting process that involved experts and qualified executives in the travel and tourism industry, and the consumers or travelers themselves.

Based on World Travel Awards’ website, a standard vote carries a weighting of one while votes cast by verified travel professionals carry a weighting of two. /clorenciana