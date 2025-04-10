Harry Roque urged to answer ‘pulvoron’ video accusations at tri-comm

MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque must be given a chance to clarify accusations thrown at him by a social media vlogger regarding the so-called “pulvoron video,” Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said on Thursday.

Adiong, in a press briefing at the Batasang Pambansa complex, said that the claims made by vlogger Vicente “Pebbles” Cunanan — that Roque was behind the spread of a video which they claimed to show President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. using illegal drugs — are grave and border national security issue.

Cunanan told lawmakers at the House of Representatives tri-committee hearing last Tuesday that Roque met with him and other vloggers in Hong Kong. According to Cunanan, Roque was behind the spread of the video, which was supposedly just edited to make it seem like Marcos.

“I think we need to provide them also the due course, the due process to explain himself,” Adiong, who is also House Assistant Majority Leader, said.

‘Deepfake videos’

“The allegation according to Ms. Pebbles Cunanan, if proven true, creating and spreading these deepfake videos, manufactured videos, distorted videos, to not only cause and stir public outrage, but to demean a sitting official and expecting that there will be a call for any possible legal means to discredit the office that he represents is to me, borders the issue of national security,” he added.

Adiong said that since Roque allegedly claims to be good at overthrowing governments, the former Malacañang official should come out and explain himself.

“According to Ms. Pebbles, that he (Roque) is good at toppling government? I think he should be also, I presume that he would also be good at explaining himself before the public, why he was made to appear […] that he is one of those who probably decide on how they can mislead the public by providing a fake video, doctored videos in order to gain some political score,” he said.

“He’s a lawyer, he’s an officer of the court, and all lawyers are obligated and expected to inform the public based on facts and truth, at hindi sila magiging fake news peddlers to a point where they are not only assailing the integrity of a certain individual — a sitting President at that — but they are assailing the integrity of the institution that the person is representing,” he added.

During the tri-committee hearing, Cunanan was asked by Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop about her sworn statement, where she claimed that the video accusing Marcos of using illegal drugs was altered.

READ: Vlogger says Roque behind ‘Pulvoron video’ edited to look like Marcos

Pulvoron video

The so-called “pulvoron video” spread over social media last July 2024 — just before Marcos delivered his third State of the Nation Address. However, cybercrime experts from both the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation said the video did not feature the President.

READ: NBI, PNP Cybercrime findings on video: ‘Definitely not the President’

According to Cunanan, Roque told the vloggers during the Hong Kong dinner that a politician’s relative has given him a video showing Marcos supposedly using cocaine.

But Roque cast doubt on Cunanan’s credibility, questioning her motives for suddenly being supportive of Marcos. Aside from that, Roque also disputed Cunanan’s sworn affidavit wherein the former Malacañang official supposedly said that he is good at overthrowing governments.

According to Roque, the government’s downfall would be the growing anger of people who are allegedly tired of the administration’s mismanagement.

READ: Roque doubts vlogger after he gets tagged as ‘polvoron’ video source

Roque is currently in the Netherlands to seek asylum, claiming that he is the subject of political attacks back in the Philippines. He is currently facing human trafficking complaints due to his alleged involvement in the operations of a Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) hub.

Probe on Pogos

The House quad committee also cited Roque for contempt as he refused to release documents that were deemed crucial to the four panels’ probe on Pogos.

The tri-committee has been tasked to probe the spread of disinformation online after several resolutions were filed and different privilege speeches about the matter were delivered.

Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers was one of the lawmakers who delivered a privilege speech, after different fake news spread about him and the other quad committee chairpersons.

During that time, the quad committee was probing illegal activities in Philippine offshore gaming operators, the illicit drug trade, and extrajudicial killings in the past administration’s drug war.

This was not the first misinformation and disinformation attempt that the President suffered since he assumed office. Last May 2024, lawmakers urged the public to exercise discretion amid the spread of videos where President Marcos Jr.’s voice is being mimicked to announce that the Philippines is getting ready for war against China.

PCO has already disowned the video, saying that the video was made to sound like the President — stressing that Marcos has not made such an order to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

