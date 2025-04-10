Upland water sources in Cebu City identified to ease dry season woes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid the ongoing dry season, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced that the city government had identified key water sources in upland barangays to ensure a more efficient and consistent supply of water to affected communities.

In an interview on Thursday, April 10, Garcia said the mountain barangays of Bonbon and Paril had been designated as primary sources of water, strategically located in the south and north districts, respectively.

These sites were selected to reduce the need for tankers to travel down to the city proper, saving both time and resources.

“This dry season is being felt most in our mountain barangays, which is why we’ve identified sources of water in Bonbon and Paril. One is in the north and the other in the south. I’m glad that we now have options where we can draw water from,” Garcia said.

To further address the water supply gap, the city is deploying large-capacity water tanks—50 units with a capacity of 4,000 liters and another 50 with a capacity of 2,200 liters—in areas identified as critically in need.

These tanks will serve as community water collection points in larger sitios of affected barangays.

“We’ve started placing tanks in strategic locations so residents can easily fetch water when their usual sources run dry. This is the first time we’ve implemented this kind of setup, and it’s part of our administration’s initiative to bring basic services closer to the people,” the mayor added.

To support this system, the city has mobilized a fleet of 10 water tankers—six standard and four large vehicles—that will regularly fill the tanks and rotate among mountain barangays to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

“The residents won’t need to go far. The tankers will be making rounds, refilling the tanks so that water is always accessible,” he said.

The initiative is part of the city’s broader contingency measures against the effects of the dry season. In line with this, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) recently inspected additional potential water sources: Mangyapyap Falls in Barangay Paril and the Bonbon River in Barangay Bonbon.

Both sites were found viable and are expected to supplement the city’s current water supply.

CCDRRMO Head Harold Alcontin reported that 13 barangays in the south district and 44 in the north had already been identified as needing these water tanks.

The Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD), for its part, has committed to deploying two of its water treatment units utilizing Membrane Separation Technology (MST) to treat raw water collected from the Bonbon and Paril sources, ensuring it is safe for consumption.

During a coordination meeting with department heads earlier this week, Garcia announced the city’s acquisition of five additional tankers and 100 large water containers as part of a long-term response to the ongoing water crisis.

“We now have more water sources, more resources, and more bulk water suppliers. PWRI and JE Hydro will be assisting our supply efforts, and MCWD is ready to process the water so it’s safe to drink. We are working hard to make sure no community is left behind,” he said.

