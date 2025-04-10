Security guard accused of groping minor in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A security guard of a shopping mall in Brgy. Banilad, Cebu City landed in jail after he allegedly groped a 10-year-old girl’s breast on Wednesday evening, April 9.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Zoilo Esnardo Brizo Jr, a resident of Brgy. Carreta, Cebu City. He works as a security guard at a shopping mall in Brgy. Banilad.

Brizo was taken into custody at around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday by police officers who responded to a report by a 10-year-old Grade 4 student.

According to police, the victim alleged that the suspect approached her when she went outside of their house to fetch her dog. Brizo allegedly touched her breast prompting her to immediately ask for help from her father.

The girl’s father confronted Brizo at his place of work on Wednesday evening and turned him over to local police.

The suspect vehemently denied the allegations against him during an interview with local radio station dyHP.

Brizo insisted that he did not harass the minor and that he was only doing his job at the time of the incident.

He claimed that two children playing a game of volleyball near his place of work approached him on Wednesday evening asking for help to find the ball they lost.

According to Brizo, he grabbed a flashlight to help the children find the ball. When he approached the victim, he allegedly grabbed the girl’s arm but accidentally brushed against her chest.

Police are preparing to file charges for acts of lasciviousness in relation to Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

Man kisses sleeping neighbor, arrested

A few hours before Brizo’s arrest, a bus conductor from Brgy. Yati, Liloan town, northern Cebu was also taken into custody for harassing a sleeping neighbor.

The suspect was 34-year-old Benjie Villarante Tanquilllo, who lives in the barangay and works as a conductor of a bus.

Police, in a report, revealed that Tanquilllo is accused of entering the room of his 22-year-old neighbor while she was asleep.

According to the victim, the suspect kissed her on the lips without her consent which prompted her to yell for help.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, Tanquilllo immediately fled. A few hours later, he was spotted when he returned home.

The victim then called the police for the second time and the suspect was apprehended at around 7:50 p.m. through a hot pursuit operation.

As of this writing, Tanquilllo is detained at the Liloan Police Station pending the filing of charges for acts of lasciviousness against him.

