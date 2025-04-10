Enhance your workspace with a comforting atmosphere at Mesh Media + Co-Working Space

Tucked along F. Ramos St., Cebu City, a multimedia agency and co-working hub, Mesh Media Space, was designed for thinkers and doers, a space that moves with your momentum.

A working space designed for professionals, innovative branding and entrepreneur ventures that sets out to make an impact through impactful collaboration.

Mesh Media + Co-Working Space is a creative multimedia agency that thrives on the power of community.

Daily Rates

Mesh Media offers affordable deals and flexible rates thoughtfully designed for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs seeking for a productive and comfortable environment. Open 24/7, the hourly rate starts at ₱50. A day pass from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm cost ₱300, while the night pass from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am cost ₱200. For 24 hour access, the 24 hour pass cost ₱350. For the monthly pass ₱5,000, it provides unlimited access to all shared spaces. Also, Mesh Media offers ₱400 per hour for a meeting room that can accommodate up to 6 people.A professional setting perfect for private meetings.

Exclusive Perks & Membership Benefits

Offering flexible rates, affordable packages, and membership tiers tailored to your needs, Mesh Media provides a thoughtfully curated space for students, creatives, and professionals. Enjoy membership tiers that suit your aspirations.

All members at Mesh Media + Co-working Space enjoy exclusive perks designed to enhance productivity and comfort. All members enjoy exclusive perks that enhance their daily workflow — including 50 free black-and-white and 50 colored prints per month, unlimited drinks such as iced coffee, cucumber lemon juice.The members can also enjoy unlimited drinks, including iced coffee, cucumber lemon juice, and the house coffee — perfect for powering through the day. Members are allowed to bring one visitor at a time (maximum of two per day), who will enjoy discounted desk hours.

The Visionary

For ₱6,000 per month, Visionary members enjoy dedicated seating, perfect for those who value consistency and routine in their workspace. Members also receive visitor privileges, allowing them to host meetings in the lounge or bar area for up to two guests free of charge. The plan includes mail management and private storage, offering a secure cabinet for documents, gadgets, and receiving mail.

The Collaborator

Priced at ₱5,000/month, the Collaborator tier offers free seating, giving members the flexibility to use any available shared workspace. Members also have access to a personal locker for storing important paperwork and essentials. The membership includes visitor privileges, allowing meetings with up to two guests per day in the lounge or bar area with no charge.

The Trailblazer

Mesh Media’s top- tier membership offering, the Trailblazer membership, is available at ₱15,000 per month. It includes all the perks of the Visionary tier — from dedicated desks and personal cabinets to mail management and visitor privileges — plus two hours of meeting room access monthly. More importantly, members receive multimedia support, including brand consultations, graphic design services, and two professional video editing sessions per month to elevate their SME social media contents.

Whether you’re looking for a private meeting room, productive study environment, a comfortable space to unwind, or a spot to get work done, visit Mesh Media + Co-working Space at F. Ramos Street, Cebu City. For more information, you can follow them Mesh Media.space on Facebook.