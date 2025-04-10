Kerwin Espinosa, two others in stable condition after being shot

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Self-confessed drug lord Roland ‘Kerwin’ Espinosa is safe from harm after still unidentified gunmen shot him while campaigning in his hometown in Albuera, Leyte, police said.

The shooting took place inside the gymnasium in Brgy Tinag-an while Espinosa’s slate was campaigning. He sustained gunshot wounds on his side, and was rushed to a hospital in Ormoc City.

Based on reports from the Albuera Police Station, Kerwin Espinosa, 47, was sitting on a chair, waiting for his turn to give a speech, when the suspect shot him.

Initial investigations showed that the gunman may have hidden inside the gymnasium’s ceiling.

Police also confirmed that the shooting also injured two other victims, including a minor reportedly among the audience in the sortie.

The other victim was Espinosa’s sister, Mariel, who is running for vice mayor in the same municipality.

All three victims were rushed to a hospital in Ormoc City where they are currently being treated. Meanwhile, authorities said Kerwin remains under stable condition, and safe from harm.

Police continue to conduct further investigation into the case, including identifying the gunman behind the shooting.

Kerwin Espinosa is running under his local party, Bando Espinosa-Pundok Kausaban. His father, the late Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., died while in jail for alleged ties in the illicit drugs trade.

