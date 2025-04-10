cdn mobile

Kerwin Espinosa, two others in stable condition after being shot

By: Emmariel Ares, Morexette Erram - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporters | April 10,2025 - 07:28 PM

Kerwin Espinosa

Albuera police said mayoral candidate Roland “Kerwin” Espinosa is now in stable condition after being shot while on the campaign trail on Thursday afternoon, March 10.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Self-confessed drug lord Roland ‘Kerwin’ Espinosa is safe from harm after still unidentified gunmen shot him while campaigning in his hometown in Albuera, Leyte, police said.

The shooting took place inside  the gymnasium in Brgy Tinag-an while Espinosa’s slate was campaigning. He sustained gunshot wounds on his side, and was rushed to a hospital in Ormoc City.

Based on reports from the Albuera Police Station, Kerwin Espinosa, 47, was sitting on a chair, waiting for his turn to give a speech, when the suspect shot him.

READ:

Kerwin Espinosa shot while campaigning

Confessed drug lord wants to be mayor, fight drugs

Ex-drug lord Kerwin Espinosa backs ICC trial for Duterte

 

Initial investigations showed that the gunman may have hidden inside the gymnasium’s ceiling.

Police also confirmed that the shooting also injured two other victims, including a minor reportedly among the audience in the sortie.

The other victim was Espinosa’s sister, Mariel, who is running for vice mayor in the same municipality.

All three victims were rushed to a hospital in Ormoc City where they are currently being treated. Meanwhile, authorities said Kerwin remains under stable condition, and safe from harm.

Police continue to conduct further investigation into the case, including identifying the gunman behind the shooting.

Kerwin Espinosa is running under his local party, Bando Espinosa-Pundok Kausaban. His father, the late Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., died while in jail for alleged ties in the illicit drugs trade.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Elections, Kerwin Espinosa, shooting
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.