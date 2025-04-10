2025 PRISAA: Central Visayas dominates medal standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas (Region 7) is pulling away in the overall medal standings in the penultimate stretch of the 2025 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games in Tuguegarao City.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 10, Central Visayas—the defending overall champion—has amassed a staggering 112 gold medals, 79 silvers, and 66 bronzes, firmly establishing its grip on the top spot.

The region added a whopping 71 gold medals in just two days—a huge leap from its 41-gold tally during the first two days of competition. With this surge, Central Visayas is well on track to defend its overall title in back-to-back fashion.

Trailing far behind in second place is SOCCSKSARGEN, with a 74-64-35 (gold-silver-bronze) medal haul—all earned in the collegiate division. The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) sits in third with 33 golds, 39 silvers, and 33 bronzes. Western Visayas (Region 6) follows in fourth (53-52-69), while Calabarzon (Region IV-A) rounds out the top five with 24 golds, 29 silvers, and 32 bronzes.

Central Visayas owes much of its lofty position to its dominance in weightlifting. The region’s national team-laden squad collected 42 gold medals, eight silvers, and two bronzes, with Boholano lifters from PMI Bohol contributing 21 of those golds, and 12 coming from the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

On the final day of the weightlifting competition, PMI’s Jeremay Moral and John Raphael Macato combined for six gold medals. Moral swept the men’s 87-kilogram division with three golds, while Macato did the same in the men’s 74-kg class.

Also making headlines were John Dexter Tabique, who bagged three golds in the men’s 94-kg division, and Shandea Matidios, who swept the women’s 71-kg class.

IWF World Championships bronze medalist Fernando Agad, who earned three golds earlier this week, was named the tournament’s “Most Outstanding Lifter.” Veteran Olympian coach Ramon Solis received the “Most Outstanding Coach” award in the senior division.

In boxing, PMI’s Mark John Valleser (flyweight) and Jick-Kier Autida (featherweight) delivered one gold medal apiece for Central Visayas.

In swimming, UC’s Mike Gabriel Dela Serna added two more gold medals to bring his total to four. He ruled the 200-meter individual medley (IM) and the 4x50m men’s freestyle relay alongside University of San Carlos (USC) teammates. The region also picked up additional golds from Jehaosh Garrido and Allen Vizcarra (USC), Dan Macaranas (PMI Bohol), and Jehu Alguno (UC).

In badminton, the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) dominated both the women’s singles and doubles events. USJ-R’s men’s lawn tennis team also delivered gold in their respective categories.

In lawn tennis, University of the Visayas’ (UV) Gio John Manito and Kevin Tabura topped the boys’ doubles event.

In basketball, the UC Webmasters completed a three-game sweep in the elimination round with a commanding 71–42 win over St. Joseph’s College of Maasin City, advancing to the quarterfinals in dominating fashion.

